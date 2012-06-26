Vizio Introduces Google TV Streamer with OnLive

On Tuesday Vizio launched the Co-Star Stream Player, a set-top box based on the latest version of Google TV. It comes packed with the popular Google Chrome web browser for surfing the Internet (HTML5 included), Adobe Flash to support all those bogged-down, Flash heavy sites, and even the OnLive gaming service to stream popular PC and console games right to the TV.



"Our focus to deliver the best consumer experience continues with today's announcement of the Co-Star, which delivers a superior smart TV interface that anyone can add to their existing HDTV," said Matt McRae, Vizio's Chief Technology Officer. "We combined the powerful features of Google TV with an intuitive and easy to use interface, giving users the power to enjoy an entire world of entertainment."



Vizio has taken a different route with the Co-Star Stream Player by allowing the box to connect to the user's current cable or satellite box. This allows viewers to watch live TV along with the web, apps, OnLive cloud gaming, and other streaming entertainment without interrupting what they're already watching, eliminating the need to switch to a different input. Of course, the box can also be plugged directly into any HDTV via an HDMI port.



Included with Vizio's Co-Star Stream Player is a Bluetooth remote with an innovative touchpad that lets users touch, tap and drag. It also features a full QWERTY keyboard underneath -- simply flip it over to type in a search query, or use the gaming buttons (directions, A/B/X/Y) in your favorite OnLive titles. The remote is universal too, making it easy to control home entertainment devices with one remote.



On the specs side of things, it features 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi and 10/100 Mbps Ethernet network connectivity, one HDMI input port, one HDMI output port, one USB 2.0 port and Bluetooth. It supports video output up to 1080p, and connects to Google Play for downloading and installing Android-based apps. Pre-installed apps include Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, M-GO, YouTube, iHeartRadio and more.



"The Vizio Co-Star exceeds expectations by combining a definitive user experience with a powerful smart TV platform, resulting in an all-in-one solution that brings the ultimate smart TV experience to any HDTV," the company said on Tuesday.



The Vizio Co-Star will be available for pre-orders in July 2012 only on Vizio.com for $99.99, with an introductory free shipping offer, while supplies last. More information about Vizio's Co-Star Stream Player can be found here.