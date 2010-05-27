Microsoft's Project Natal to Cost $149

Microsoft's Project Natal was announced way back in June of 2009, at E3. Though we know there'll be a Fall launch, we know very little else about the product other than the dribs and drabs of information that have leaked out over the months. Today we have a potential price, which puts the motion sensing peripheral at $149.

A "trusted source" over at Edge-Online says Microsoft's Project Natal will launch late in October, something that matches other reports we've heard several times this year. Edge's source claims the device is pencilled in for an October 26 release. The source also offered pricing for the device.

At nearly $150 the cost is quite high. Microsoft is said to be offering a Natal bundle for $299, which will include an Xbox 360 Arcade, but whatever you decide, it's going to be pricey. Prices outside the U.S. will be based on a number of factors, including exchange rates, but right now, it looks like the peripheral will cost more than £100/€100.

The source also reiterated previous reports that Microsoft will rename the device before it goes on sale with the proper name being revealed next month at E3. Redmond's sales expectations are said to be high, too, so expect a lot of titles aimed at the casual or non-traditional gamer.

"Microsoft expects to sell millions and millions of Natal units in its first year on the market so you can expect the software launch line-up to target non-traditional gamers," our source said. "A major marketing campaign will also play a key role in attracting and educating the expanded audience about Xbox 360’s controller-free revolution."