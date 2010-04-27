Nokia N8 Has 12MP Cam, 720p, HDMI; Coming Q3

Back in February, sources told us of a next-generation Nokia device that blew us away. The first with Nokia's Symbian^3 platform, the device was scheduled for release this summer and boasted a 3.2-inch multitouch display, a 12-megapixel camera, 720p video at 30fps, and HDMI out.

Nokia today confirmed what our sources told us months ago and introduced the N8 to the world. The Finnish company is highlighting the 12-megapixel camera as the biggest feature of the phone. With Carl Zeiss optics and Xenon flash, the phone is capable of shoot video in 720p.

Camera aside, the device packs a 3.2-inch OLED display, Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR, HDMI, FM radio, Micro USB, 16GB of built-in storage (expandable up to 48GB with a micro SD card) and Flash Lite 4.0.

Nokia says the device also comes with a special web TV application for access to news and entertainment on the move which ties in quite nicely with previous rumors that said the company was considering entering the online TV market. Last we heard, Nokia had plans to offer content to users through the Ovi Store.

No word on US price or release, however, Nokia says it will cost €370 (before the usual local taxes and subsidies) when it starts shipping in the third quarter. The company is planning to release more about the different features of the phone next week.

For now, you can check out the nifty prestidigitation video below that shows off very little of the phone.