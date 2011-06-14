Trending

Stylish ORB Door Handle Features LED Indicators

By Conceptual 

Designer creates door handle with integrated LED light ring.

This simple and elegant design by Michael Samoriz is an innovative new way to imagine door handles. With a built in LED light ring, this door handle can be perfect for a variety of different situations and environments. For example the light-up ring can indicate when a a bathroom is occupied or vacant or for a hotel room can indicate when it is ready to be cleaned.

Also functioning as a convenient nightlight to help you navigate around in the dark, the ORB door handle has perfect applications for both personal uses at home and for giving businesses a stylistic edge. If these door handles ever go into production, we would imagine they'd be the perfect addition to any Tron-themed home out there.