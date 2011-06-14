Stylish ORB Door Handle Features LED Indicators

This simple and elegant design by Michael Samoriz is an innovative new way to imagine door handles. With a built in LED light ring, this door handle can be perfect for a variety of different situations and environments. For example the light-up ring can indicate when a a bathroom is occupied or vacant or for a hotel room can indicate when it is ready to be cleaned.

Also functioning as a convenient nightlight to help you navigate around in the dark, the ORB door handle has perfect applications for both personal uses at home and for giving businesses a stylistic edge. If these door handles ever go into production, we would imagine they'd be the perfect addition to any Tron-themed home out there.