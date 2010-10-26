New Bluetooth Headset Courtesy of Bose

If Bose knows one thing, it's really tiny speakers that pack a lot of oomph. They've taken it to the logical conclusion, with this brand-new Bluetooth headset for mobile phones. Featuring a mic that automatically adjusts the volume of the speaker to compensate for background noise, as well as Bose's patented TriPort technology, the Bose Bluetooth headset ensures crystal clear audio for both ends of the line. It's Bluetooth 2.1 compatible, and includes buttons for volume control and of course, answering calls. The StayHear in-ear tip is designed to fit snugly, while assuring a comfortable feel. Tentatively priced at $190, the headset will be arriving January next year.

[source: ipodnn]