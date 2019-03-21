Here's Your First Look at the Disc-Less Xbox One S

Microsoft seems to be planning to launch a new Xbox One S, codenamed "Maverick," which will cut the disk drive completely and become the first all-digital version of the Xbox One. According to documents sent to Windows Central, Microsoft plans on releasing the new console on May 7, 2019.

The “Maverick” codename for the All-Digital Xbox One S was first revealed by Thurrott.com, and Windows Central originally reported that the console would launch sometime in mid-April or early-mid May.

The Xbox One S All-Digital looks exactly like its predecessor, minus the disc drive. And the original product shots obtained by Windows Central apparently point to the new Xbox having a 1TB HDD and bundling games like Forza Horizon 3, Sea of Thieves and Minecraft.

Windows Central noted that there wasn’t any sign of an Xbox Game Pass bundle, which is odd. You’d expect a purely digital console to at least be packaged with a month’s worth of Game Pass, which normally costs $10 per month.

This seems to be the first step in Microsoft’s plan to launch a wave of new consoles, as it's planning on releasing the Xbox "Scarlett" consoles, codenamed "Lockhart" and "Anaconda" as its next-gen machines. Anaconda is expected to be a high-end machine along the lines of an Xbox One X, while Lockhart could be a cheaper digital-only box. This new Xbox One S may just be a test run to see how the all-digital format does.

There doesn’t seem to be any word on price as of yet, but if Microsoft is cutting out the disc drive, I certainly hope it comes with a lofty discount from the current Xbox One S price (~$250).

Of course, this news isn’t official, so we can’t say anything for certain. Bundles, designs and even launch dates can be changed between now and May, so stay tuned for a full announcement from Microsoft sometime in the near future.



Credit: Windows Central

