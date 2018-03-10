These Wacky-Looking Headphones Help You Focus

AUSTIN, TX — Ask anyone who works in a shared space (I'm one of them): focusing on your work can prove incredibly difficult.



So imagine my delight when I saw Wear Space, an award-winning set of headphones that wrap around your head to harden your concentration.

Not only does its wrap-around cloth piece cover your peripheral vision, but when I tried it on for myself, its sound and noise-cancellation technology made it impossible for me to hear the people trying to explain it to me.

The headset offers controls for volume and noise-cancellation, so you can fine tune the sound to your environment. For example, your boss might not want you to be too-plugged-in, so you hear them when they shout. Its fabric can also be adjusted, in case you want a little more vision than it defaults to.

While this headset does look extremely antisocial, Future Life Factory (a division of Panasonic) is collaborating with designer Kunihiko Morinaga, from the Japanese fashion brand Anrealage to make it chic. This is why the Future Life Factory team kept asking me to take a flash photo of the headset, so I could see the reflective nature of its fabric.

And about that award? Wear Space won a 2017 Red Dot Best of The Best design award for its stylish looks. If you're not familiar, Red Dot's been an arbiter of good design since 1950, and is an established name in the industry.

Credit: Tom's Guide

