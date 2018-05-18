Trending

Win a Nintendo Switch from Tom's Guide

Here's your last chance to win a Nintendo Switch from Tom's Guide! Don't miss out.

Note: Today is the last day to enter! Don't miss out on a chance to win a brand new Nintendo Switch!

The Tom’s Guide Community Team is proud to announce a giveaway for the Nintendo Switch!

For your chance to win, tell us what your favorite Nintendo-themed meme is in the comments below. Everyone at Tom’s Guide can’t get enough of “Excuuuuuuse me, princess!” or ‘Ermegerd Nintendr”, we wish to hear the meme that makes you laugh the most. In order for your meme entry to be valid, comment on the thread below with your meme and then provide the link to your comment in the sweepstakes widget.


As an alternative entry, you can provide your public profile ID into the sweepstakes widget. You can find your public profile id in the URL address of your Public Profile Page. To get there simply to head to your profile, and select “See my profile”:

The Nintendo Switch Giveaway starts May 9th at 12:00 PM and will close at 11:59 PM on May 19th.

What: Tom’s Guide Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Prize: Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con
Where: Our sticky thread in the Mobile Gaming Forum
How: Follow the Instructions on the giveaway widget, there’s multiple ways to enter
When: May 9th at 12:00 PM to May 19th at 11:59 PM

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Giveaway is only open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia, 18 or older. For a complete list of rules please see the Terms and Conditions on the Gleam Giveaway Widget.

  • npadilla93 15 May 2018 20:07
    Being a HUGE Legend of Zelda fan, I have always laughed out loud to the "I SMELL POTTERY" meme where Link has that intense face as if he just became aware of a warehouse full of pots to smash. Hilarious!
  • bagmania 15 May 2018 20:12
    I've tried to enter this contest but when I log in I don't get an entry?
  • rgd1101 15 May 2018 20:57
    20972111 said:
    I've tried to enter this contest but when I log in I don't get an entry?

    did you read the article? need to copy the profile url
  • joeytino 15 May 2018 21:01
    I like Oh ou you like pokemon? Name one that isn't pikachu? over a photo of Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka

    https://i.pinimg.com/736x/f9/09/95/f90995e68fa0331631f6a7c42968f883--charmander-mudkip.jpg
  • nikolaschiang 15 May 2018 22:12
    My favourite is Mario theme
  • donstr76 15 May 2018 22:55
    Breaks blocks with head (Mario)...but dies when touching a turtle... pretty funny :)
  • noellengineering 16 May 2018 00:50
    "First one to the flagpole wins a saucer of milk"
    https://www.pinterest.com/pin/435230751460400338/
  • lachstar5000 16 May 2018 05:38
    "nice of the princess to invite us over for a picnic, ey Luigi?"
    https://youtu.be/-Dv_DXqdC9k
  • ventastorageparts2 16 May 2018 19:42
    My best pet... My switchpet ... i wanna one please .. i`ll feed with games http://knowyourmeme.com/photos/1183111-nintendo-switch
  • nothing0void 17 May 2018 17:48
    Well excuuuuuusssse me Princess! - LOL! Always a classic.
