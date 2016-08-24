Tesla's New Car is Fastest in the World

Ferrari and Porsche take notice -- Tesla's new electric car might outlap you soon. The company's new Model S P100D with Ludicrous mode is being dubbed the "quickest production car in the world," touting a new battery pack that lets it go from 0 to 60 in a ridiculously short time.

According to Tesla's blog post, the Model S technically still trails the LaFerrari and the Porsche 918 Spyder in terms of sheer speed. However, the automaker points out that while those two cars were limited-run, highly expensive two-seaters, the more attainable Model S can seat up to 5 adults with two children and has tons of extra storage space.

The new Model S features a 100-kWh battery pack, which allows it to accelerate to 60 miles per hour in just 2.5 seconds. The car also boasts much better range, traveling roughly 315 miles on the EPA cycle. According to Tesla, it's the first car to break the 300-mile mark.

This improved battery is also available on Tesla's Model X, giving the already-speedy SUV a 0-to-60 acceleration of just 2.9 seconds and a travel range of 289 miles.

Of course, all this speed won't come cheap. The Model S P100D with Ludicrious mode will start at $134,500, while the upgraded Model X will run you $135,500. Still, that's cheaper than a million-dollar Porsche or Ferrari.

If you've ordered the older Model S P90D Ludicrous (but haven't received it yet), you can upgrade to the improved battery for $10,000. Folks who already own the P90D can also upgrade, but for a pricier $20,000 that covers battery recycling costs.

Not everyone is going to be able to buy the new Model S, but the new car will help pave the way for Tesla's other, much more affordable vehicle. Tesla noted that all sales of the Model S and X will help fund the highly anticipated Tesla Model 3, a mainstream-minded electric car that will start at just $35,000.