This 55-inch Roku 4K TV Is Now Just $399

If you're ready for a serious TV upgrade, but you don't want to spend a fortune, we have good news. One of our favorite 4K sets is now on sale.

Currently, Amazon has our Editors' Choice TCL 55-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for $399.99. That's $200 under the TV's regular price and it beats other retailers like Newegg by $50.

We reviewed the 49-inch model, which shares the same properties as the 55-inch model, and we found it to be a great TV for gamers, moviegoers, and everyone in between.

We particularly like how the TV delivers better-than-average color accuracy for a TV in the sub-$500 price range. Vibrant colors look good and while most TVs suffer from bad audio, everything we heard under 80 percent volume sounded clear. The HDR10 support is a bonus, although the TV doesn't support other HDR formats like Dolby Vision or Technicolor HDR.

If you have a 4K console that can take advantage of the TV's resolution, the TCL S-series has a "game mode" with a response time of just 15.1 milliseconds, which makes it a solid pick for 4K gaming. Moviegoers and cable-cutters can also take advantage of Roku's OS, which is baked right into the TV.

Other S-series models on sale include: