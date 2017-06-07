Get Two Sonos Speakers for Price of Single Apple HomePod

The speaker wars are in full swing and while Apple's HomePod may be dominating the headlines, its Sonos who's winning the price war.



Popular for its wireless speakers well before Siri was a glimmer in Apple's eye, Sonos is selling two of its Play:1 Wireless Smart Speakers for $348. (You must add two speakers to your cart and the discount will be applied at checkout).

That's $50 off and the best deal we've ever seen for the Play:1. You're also getting two smart speakers — which can be used in separate rooms or together — for the price of one HomePod ($349).

To be fair, this isn't a direct apples to apples comparison. The Play:1 was designed for streaming music over Wi-Fi throughout your house. To do so, it supports over 30 streaming services including Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and dozens more.

What Play:1 lacks is a built-in virtual assistant or voice command feature, although you can now control your Sonos speakers via Amazon's Alexa.

The Play:1 is also available now, whereas HomePod won't be out till the the holidays. The current Sonos Play:1 deal is scheduled to end June 18.