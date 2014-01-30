What is Sendori? Why and How to Remove This Adware

You might have never installed Sendori, but there's a chance it could be on your computer. This form of adware will attempt to autocomplete website names for you, prompting some potentially unwanted pop-up ads in the process.

If Sendori has snuck onto your PC unexpectedly, here's what you need to know about the application and how to remove it.

How does Sendori end up on my PC?

The company behind Sendori claims that the application is installed "upon user action and consent only," but several users have said the software appeared on their PCs unexpectedly.

Sendori may be discreetly bundled with other software, so you could have downloaded the program unintentionally. Some browser toolbars and extensions secretly include similar adware.

Why should I remove Sendori?

According to the company's privacy policy, Sendori will not share any of your personal information.

The company does claim to share "anonymous, aggregated information" with its partners, however. Sendori says it protects user information from unlawful access, but does not "guarantee the effectiveness of such measures," essentially washing its hands of liability should anything go wrong.

Sendori is what experts call a Potentially Unwanted Program, or PUP. It isn't likely to cause serious harm to your computer, but you might find its presence annoying, as it will try to steer you towards the websites of Sendori's clients.

How do I remove Sendori?

Getting rid of this pesky adware is quite easy. Here's how to do it on Windows 7:

1. Select Start.

2. Select Control Panel.

3. Select Uninstall a Program.

4. Right-click Sendori, and choose Uninstall/Change. You'll have to fill out a brief survey before the program is removed, which is yet another way for the people behind Sendori to make money.

5. Restart your computer. Sendori should now be removed from your system.

