Samsung TVs 2019: All Models with Pricing and Release Dates

Samsung continues to lead the TV market with a huge selection of some of the best TVs available, offering affordable options while still pushing forward the state of TV technology. From quantum dot technology that makes colors pop, to smarter smart TVs with enhanced voice interaction and an exclusive Apple iTunes app, there is plenty in the new lineup to get excited about. Even 8K TVs are now available.

We've gathered all of the product details and pricing information into one spot to make it easier to see what's coming to stores this spring.

Samsung TV Cheat Sheet: Series and Models Compared

Series Model Numbers Best For Size Range Price Range RU RU8000

RU7300 Curved

RU7100

Budget-sensitive shoppers who want

a 4K smart TV, but don't need all the

fancy features 49 to 82 inches

55, 66 inches

43 to 75 inches $429 to $3,199 QLED Q90

Q80

Q70

Q60 Quality-minded shoppers who want a

great picture and sound, plus smart

functions, but don't want to pay more

for OLED 65 to 82 inches

55 to 75 inches

49 to 82 inches

43 to 82 inches $799 to $6,499 Lifestyle The Frame

The Serif Design-conscious shoppers who want

something more aesthetically pleasing

than a standard TV design 43 to 65 inches $1,299 to $2,799 8K QLED Q900 8K Early adopters who want the best picture

quality available, price be damned 65 to 85 inches $4,999 to $14,999

Whatever you want in a TV, Samsung's new lineup has it, from the budget-friendly to extremely premium models. Here's a closer look at what each series in the 2019 lineup has to offer.

Samsung RU Series: Basic and Affordable 4K TVs

Samsung’s RU Series delivers Samsung's great smart TV experience without the added expense of premium quantum dot technology. As an alternative option to purchasing from the QLED lineup, the RU smart TVs offer a more basic ultra-HD experience at an affordable price. Samsung's RU 4K smart TVs replace the 2018 NU line, and come in three series: RU8000, RU7300 and RU7100.

This entry-level selection of LCD TVs may be more basic in terms of display, but the rest of Samsung's smart TV technology is still available in these units. The Universal Guide makes it easy to search for and find content, and all of your favorite streaming apps are available, including Apple iTunes Movies & Shows. You can also add voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Home smart-speaker compatibility.

MORE: Best 4K and HD Smart TVs

Samsung RU8000 4K Smart TV



The RU8000 series starts at just $800, and is available in 49-, 55-, 65-, 75-, and 82-inch sizes.

Screen Size Retail Price 49 inches $799 55 inches $999 65 inches $1,399 75 inches $2,199 82 inches $3,199

Samsung RU7300 4K Smart TV

Equivalent in most respects to the RU8000, the Samsung RU7300 series is the last vestige of Samsung's curved TV offerings. Available in only two sizes (55 and 65 inches), the curved models start at $699.

Screen Size Retail Price 55 inches $699 65 inches $999

Samsung RU7100 4K Smart TV

Finally, the most affordable series is the RU7100, which comes in sizes ranging from 43 to 75 inches, with most models selling for less than $1,000. If you want the most affordable 4K smart TV Samsung offers, this is your series.

Screen Size Retail Price 43 inches $429 50 inches $499 55 inches $599 58 inches $649 65 inches $899 75 inches $1,599

Samsung QLED 4K: Premium 4K

The hallmark of Samsung's QLED TVs is the use of quantum-dot enhancement, which adds a layer of nano-scaled crystals on top of the LCD panel to boost color and brightness. While quantum-dot technology isn't unique to Samsung TVs, the manufacturer has made its QLED sets stand apart by adding additional filtering layers and additional technology for deeper black levels and wider viewing angles.The result has consistently put Samsung's enhanced LCD TVs alongside premium OLED models in terms of picture quality.

The top-of-the-line models in the 2019 QLED lineup are the Samsung Q90 and Q80, which feature Samsung's Quantum Processor 4K; this system uses the same underlying upscaling technology as that in the Q900 8K TVs, but upscales lower-resolution content up to 3840 × 2160 ultra HD.

The sets also benefit from direct full array backlight, which uses a full panel of precision-controlled LEDs behind the LCD to offer intense, bright backlighting that can be tightly controlled to offer better high-dynamic range (HDR) content and deeper black levels, with minimal haloing.

The Q90 adds an additional premium touch with the Samsung OneConnect unit, which uses a separate box for power and AV inputs, making it easier to integrate the TV into your home theater; it also makes the unit more attractive on the wall, with no tangle of cables plugged into the back. Instead, the TV routes power and video through a single thin, nearly transparent cable that's easy to hide and simplifies in-wall installation for a more permanent approach to cable concealment.

Samsung Q90 QLED 4K TVs

The Q90 series is focused entirely on larger size units, with 65-, 75- and 82-inch models. Prices start at $3,499 and the line is available now.

Screen Size Retail Price 65 inches $3,499 75 inches $4,999 82 inches $6,499

Samsung Q80 QLED 4K TVs

The Q80, on the other hand, has a more traditional collection of ports on the back, but otherwise should be equivalent to the Q90 in terms of picture and audio quality, smart features, and overall functions. However, there is a difference in available sizes; the Q80 comes in 55-, 65- and 75-inch varieties. Comparing across the same sized Q90 options, the Q80 saves you $700 without losing most key features.

Screen Size Retail Price 55 inches $1,999 65 inches $2,799 75 inches $3,999

Samsung Q70 QLED 4K TVs

The Samsung Q70 QLED TVs are the next step down, but it's a small step. The slightly less- expensive model doesn't have the same Quantum Processor 4k, so upscaling and video processing may not be quite as impressive; however, last year's models didn't leave us much to complain about on that front.

Aside from a less-impressive processor, the Q70 QLED TVs still feature the same QLED display, 360 design and rich smart TV functionality – including Bixby voice assistant, iTunes content, and Samsung's Smart Home dashboard. And, new for 2019, the Q70 will also have Samsung's direct, full-array backlight, offering a major improvement over the edge lighting used in the 2018 Q7FN models.

Screen Size Retail Price 49 inches $1,249 55 inches $1,499 65 inches $2,199 75 inches $3,299 82 inches $4,499

Samsung Q60 QLED 4K TVs

The most affordable of the QLED 4K line, the Q60 series also has the most mainstream set of features. The quantum-dot enhancements of the QLED line are still in place, but the set opts for edge lighting instead of the direct full array backlight seen on the Q70, 80 and 90 models. The line still offers all of the same smart capabilities, from Bixby and smart home control, to Ambient mode and the Apple iTunes app, but the overall picture quality isn't expected to be as top-notch as the more premium offerings in the QLED line.

The Samsung Q60 line also gets the widest span of size options, ranging from a compact 43 inches to an impressive 82 inches. The Q60 series starts at $799, and can be ordered now.

Screen Size Retail Price 43 inches $799 49 inches $999 55 inches $1,199 65 inches $1,799 75 inches $2,999 82 inches $3,799

Samsung's The Frame and The Serif TVs: Art Meets Design

Design aficionados who enjoy a flair for the artistic may not get too excited about mainstream smart TV designs, but Samsung aims to grab their attention with The Frame and The Serif. These lifestyle units feature art-inspired designs that look nothing like your average TV.

The Frame combines a slim QLED panel with Samsung's No Gap Wall Mount so you can hang the TV on the wall like a painting. Swappable magnetic bezel options let you choose the color and style of the TV's frame, and a low-power display mode displays selections from the Samsung Art Store when you're not watching a show. The set comes with 20 pieces of art preinstalled, with additional pieces available for purchase.

Samsung Lifestyle QLED 4K TVs

The Frame TV is available today on Samsung's website, and should appear in select stores in the coming weeks.

Screen Size Retail Price 43 inches $1,299 49 inches $1,699 55 inches $1,999 65 inches $2,799

The Serif has a stylish, post-modern take on TV design, housing the QLED panel in a sculpted chassis that's reminiscent of an I-beam, with shelf-like bezels that give the unit a distinctive look. A specially designed TV stand provides an easel-like presentation, or it can be set on a table or shelf instead. Like The Frame, the TV features Samsung's Ambient Mode, with a wide selection of artwork for display when not in use.

While Samsung has said that The Serif will be available this spring, pricing and specifics have not been released.

MORE: Most Anticipated TVs

Both The Frame and The Serif use Samsung's OneConnect box to maintain a clean, clutter-free look, routing power and device connections through the One Connect box and Samsung's nearly transparent One Invisible Connection single-cable solution.

On top of this, both lifestyle TVs are full-fledged smart TVs, with the same apps and services seen in other Samsung TVs, from Samsung's Bixby voice assistant to the SmartThings smart home dashboard.

Samsung Q900: You Can Buy 8K Now

The most impressive part of Samsung's 2019 product line has to be the Q900 series, which puts 8K on the map with the first consumer level 8K TVs on the market in 2018. The new models offer more size options, ranging from 65 to 98 inches, and start at $4,999, making it the most affordable 8K option on the market.

Samsung Q900 8K QLED TVs

Screen Size Retail Price 65 inches $4,999 75 inches $6,999 82 inches $9,999 85 inches $14,999

All of the new Q900 sets feature Samsung's Quantum Processor 8K, which combines local upscaling with regularly improved algorithms and image enhancements, allowing any and all video content to be shown in 8K to look its best on the new TVs. The advanced upscaling is joined by the best backlighting Samsung has ever offered; new audio optimization even tailors the audio settings to the specific layout of the room, giving you the best experience no matter where the TV is installed.

Samsung's 8K Q900 QLED TVs are available now.

Credit: Samsung