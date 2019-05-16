Here's How Samsung Is Fixing the Galaxy Fold (Report)

Samsung's Galaxy Fold has been held back by design problems that ultimately forced the company to delay its launch. But a new report suggests Samsung has found the fix and is working on several updates.

In a report on Wednesday (May 15), the Yonhap News Agency in Korea cited sources who said Samsung needed to first deal with a screen shield problem in the Galaxy Fold.

Soon after the company handed over the Galaxy Fold to reviewers, some removed the protective film over the screen, thinking that it was packaging. Instead, it was a protective shield. To address that problem and stop people from being able to remove the film, Samsung moved the shield to inside the body of the phone, so it can extend across the screen and protect it and not make it accessible to people who would take it off.

Those reviewers also found that that debris could easily sneak behind the screen and cause display problems. They blamed it on the hinge on the back of the foldable phone that created a small gap at the top and bottom, allowing material to get behind the screen.

According to the Yonhap report, Samsung has found a way to reduce the gap between the screen and the hinge to reduce chances of debris getting behind the screen and hurting it. However, the report stopped short of saying that the gap will be completely eliminated. Whether that means there's an opportunity for debris to get behind the screen in the new design remains to be seen.

But perhaps more than anything, folks are wondering when the nearly $2,000 smartphone will be hitting store shelves.

According to the Yonhap report, Samsung will be testing the Galaxy Fold on Korean networks in the coming weeks and plans to finally release the smartphone in June. Exactly when it'll hit store shelves, however, still remains to be seen.