Samsung Could Launch Foldable Screen Smartphone in 2015

Sure, the iPhone 6 Plus can bend by accident, but Samsung's future devices may be bendy by design. According to a senior executive for the company's display-making arm, we could see a flexible display for smartphones that can be folded in half by the end of 2015.

At the Samsung Investors Forum 2014 in New York, the Korean firm's representatives said it intends to "secure production capacity of 30,000 to 40,000 (flexible displays each month) by the end of next year." According to ZDNet, Samsung's reps said that the company plans to offer a product with a flexible display by the end of the year, but that nothing has been finalized yet.

The electronics giant this year launched the impressive Galaxy Note Edge, which has a screen that extends to the side of the phone, bending over the edge. This extra real estate lets you view notifications or scrolling tickers at a glance, access favorite apps quickly and even play games. The edge display also functions as a night-time clock.

LG already launched the LG G Flex with a curved display in the 2013, but the screen wasn't foldable. The design was curved mostly to make the 6-inch device easier to use with one hand.

During the forum, Samsung's reps also announced plans to cut the number of smartphone models it launches by 30 percent. The company delivered 56 different handsets last year, including such variants of its Galaxy S5 flagship as the Sprint-exclusive S5 Sport and AT&T-exclusive S5 Active.

