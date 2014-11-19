Trending

Samsung Could Launch Foldable Screen Smartphone in 2015

Samsung expects to launch a smartphone with a screen that can fold in half by the end of 2015.

Sure, the iPhone 6 Plus can bend by accident, but Samsung's future devices may be bendy by design. According to a senior executive for the company's display-making arm, we could see a flexible display for smartphones that can be folded in half by the end of 2015. 

At the Samsung Investors Forum 2014 in New York, the Korean firm's representatives said it intends to "secure production capacity of 30,000 to 40,000 (flexible displays each month) by the end of next year." According to ZDNet, Samsung's reps said that the company plans to offer a product with a flexible display by the end of the year, but that nothing has been finalized yet. 

The electronics giant this year launched the impressive Galaxy Note Edge, which has a screen that extends to the side of the phone, bending over the edge. This extra real estate lets you view notifications or scrolling tickers at a glance, access favorite apps quickly and even play games. The edge display also functions as a night-time clock.

LG already launched the LG G Flex with a curved display in the 2013, but the screen wasn't foldable. The design was curved mostly to make the 6-inch device easier to use with one hand.

During the forum, Samsung's reps also announced plans to cut the number of smartphone models it launches by 30 percent. The company delivered 56 different handsets last year, including such variants of its Galaxy S5 flagship as the Sprint-exclusive S5 Sport and AT&T-exclusive S5 Active.

Staff writer Cherlynn Low is smitten with the Galaxy Note Edge's extra panel.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • kawininjazx 19 November 2014 17:56
    Are we going back to flip phones?
    Reply
  • aldaia 19 November 2014 18:30
    Everybody copies from Apple. It was expected that Samsung, sooner or later, would copy such a feature from iPhone 6 Plus.
    I just hope they refine the "unfolding" mechanism.
    Reply
  • Eximo 19 November 2014 18:34
    I wouldn't mind a portable roll up tube display. Not sure the point of a foldable smart phone. Maybe a large phablet so that it becomes somewhat pocket sized.
    Reply
  • DXRick 19 November 2014 23:26
    I like what Asus is doing in having a phone that can plug into a tablet sized screen.
    Reply
  • dovah-chan 20 November 2014 13:53
    Could the silicon inside the chips even do that? Like the CPU and such. unless they are purposefully located on the top and bottom most part of the phone in order to avoid being bent. I think this is just a novel idea for the most part.
    Reply
  • David Miller 29649 20 November 2014 17:10
    Just hoping that Samsung will add a patent for this, not allowing evil Apple to steal ideas or the technology itself, as usual. Samsung has always been the most innovative, and Apple a copycat...
    Reply
  • tntom 20 November 2014 17:11
    @DXRick
    That might not be a bad idea. Actually it might be the most suceesful model for how to sell this.

    If the Tablet screen was a 'dumb screen' like the Asus PadPhone that plugged into the smartphone. And keep it simple. A roll-up and foldable screen that you could carry in your pocket. Then allow third parties to create all kinds of solutions for mounting and holding the 'dumb screen' much like what happened with iPad stands and cases.
    Reply
  • daddywalter 27 November 2014 01:40
    Would a reliable sharply-folding screen be easier to make than perhaps a "roll-up", scroll-type display? I remember a science fiction TV show from a few years back where the screen apparently rolled out of a control unit; you pulled the screen out to view it, otherwise it was rolled up and protected within its control-box. This required that the entire screen be flexible, but did not require it to fold up like pages in a magazine. With the curved TV screens that are now becoming available, perhaps this sort of "roller blind" display is not that far off.
    Reply
  • shahbaz200 27 November 2014 11:17
    "Sure, the iPhone 6 Plus can bend by accident, but Samsung's future devices may be bendy by design" made my day.
    Reply