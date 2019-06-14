Don't Wait for Prime Day: Ring Video Doorbell Pro Now $50 Off

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is one of the best video doorbells in the industry. Although it's been on sale multiple times before, today's deal is the cheapest it's ever been.

For a limited time, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $199. That's $50 off and the lowest price we've seen for this video doorbell. It's worth nothing that this deal may include a free Echo Dot come Amazon Prime Day (we've seen Amazon offer this bundle before), but as far as dollar-off discounts go, the Video Doorbell Pro has never been cheaper.

Ring has a variety of video doorbells, but the Pro model gives you the most control over what the camera is watching. The app lets you specify exactly which parts of the camera's wide, 160-degree field of view will trigger motion alerts. As a result, we like the Video Doorbell Pro because it allows for notifications that are more granular than any other camera we've tested.

The device runs off direct power, which means set up is a bit more involved. You'll need to install the included Pro Power Kit in your existing doorbell's chime box. The installation itself is easy, but it's an extra step that other doorbells bypass. Otherwise, it records in 1080p and offers low cloud storage fees that start at $3/month.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Whether you're buying this for yourself or as a last-minute Father's Day gift, it's a solid device at an excellent price point.