How to reset an Alexa device

Are you having trouble with your Alexa device, upgrading to a new model, or want to gift one of yours to a friend or family member? You’ll want to reset your Echo first, so that your preferences and account are deleted from the device.

There are two ways to reset an Alexa device: Through the Alexa app, or on the device itself. We’ll walk you through both methods.

How to reset 1st-generation Echo, Echo Dot

1. Locate the reset button, which will be a small hole near the base of the device.

2. Use a paper clip (or similar tool) to press and hold the Reset button, until the light ring on your Echo device turns orange, and then blue.

3. Wait for the light ring to turn off and on again. It should be orange, which indicates it’s in setup mode.

4. Open the Alexa app on your smartphone or tablet, to connect your device to a Wi-Fi network and register it to your Amazon account.

How to reset 2nd-generation Echo, Echo Dot

1. Press and hold the Microphone off and Volume down buttons at the same time for about 20 seconds until the light ring turns orange. The light ring will then briefly turn blue.

2. Wait for the light ring to turn off and on again. It should then light up orange, which indicates it’s in setup mode.

3. Open the Alexa app on your smartphone or tablet, to connect your device to a Wi-Fi network and register it to your Amazon account.

How to reset 3rd generation Echo, Echo Dot

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. Press and hold the Action button for about 25 seconds until the light ring turns orange. The light ring will then briefly turn blue.

2. Wait for the light ring to turn off and on again. It should then light up orange, which indicates it’s in setup mode.



3. Open the Alexa app on your smartphone or tablet, to connect your device to a Wi-Fi network and register it to your Amazon account.

How to reset an Echo speaker from the Alexa app

1. Open the Alexa app on your smartphone or tablet.



2. Press the Devices button in the lower right corner.



3. Select Echo & Alexa.



4. Select the Echo or Alexa device you wish to reset.



5. Locate the line that says “Device is Registered to:" and press “Deregister.”





6. Confirm your selection by pressing “Deregister” in the window that appears.

7. Your Echo device has now been reset. To start the setup process, press and hold the Action button on the device for five seconds. The light ring will then turn orange.

8. Open the Alexa app on your smartphone or tablet to connect your device to a Wi-Fi network and register it to your Amazon account.



