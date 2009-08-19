Trending

PS3 New and Old, Fat and Slim Compared

By

Old and busted vs. new hotness?

Regardless whether you have a launch PlayStation 3 will full PS2 backwards compatibility, or an 80 GB with software PS2 emulation, or an even newer machine with no PS2 hardware at all, it all looked mostly the same from the outside. Regardless of which one you have, people will now be able to tell that you have "one of the older ones."

The new PS3 Slim unveiled today is little different in function to the present 80 GB and 160 GB on store shelves, but in form it's 33 percent smaller, 36 percent lighter, packs a 120 GB HDD and consumes 34 percent less power. Sadly, no PS2 backwards compatibility.

All in all, it sounds like a nice refresh, right? Only if you're not ever planning on installing your own OS – likely a build of Linux – on your PS3. Sony revealed that the new PS3 slim does NOT support the installation of third party OSes, which means the PlayStation 3 from here on out will be a pure gaming and entertainment machine and not so much a super computer in a box that Sony was originally selling it as.

If you're worried about none of that and you're just eager to play some games and watch some Blu-ray movies, then the differences are mostly cosmetic. Check out these pictures for the comparison:

Oh, and Sony thinks that the new PS3 Slim is a bit too slim to stand on its own, so it'll be selling an optional vertical stand for $24. What do you guys make of the old vs. new, fat vs. slim?

Click here for more pictures of the new PS3 Slim.

75 Comments Comment from the forums
  • teknic111 19 August 2009 05:24
    Call me crazy, but I like the old design better.
    Reply
  • rigaudio 19 August 2009 05:24
    Sony revealed that the new PS3 slim does NOT support the installation of third party OSes

    Like that'll stop anyone.
    Reply
  • leafblower29 19 August 2009 05:24
    teknic111Call me crazy, but I like the old design better.
    Yeah it looks nicer.
    Reply
  • 1971Rhino 19 August 2009 05:25
    I don't own a PS3, but I think the older model looks better. It has more character.
    Reply
  • Ramar 19 August 2009 05:27
    Am I the only person that thinks the PS3 slim looks like a cheap knock-off?

    It will be cheaper to produce, and unfortunately it looks like it on the outside too. Bleh.
    Reply
  • kyeana 19 August 2009 05:29
    This news is just being run to the ground and back
    Reply
  • starhoof 19 August 2009 05:30
    New PS3 reminds me of PS2 quite a lot...
    I like "old" design better, I can just see old design better for a living room, rather than kid's bedroom
    Reply
  • dheadley 19 August 2009 05:44
    I think it looks much nicer than the original version. Give me the matte black plastic any day over the extremely cheap looking silver trim on the original faceplate. Plus it looks like its sized more to fit into a stack of AV components (top of the stack though) than the original. Personally if a company wants to sell me a HD console to place in my living room, hooked up to my HDTV and my 7.1 system and making itself the media hub / entertainment center of my home then I would actually prefer it to just look like a standard component instead of trying to look all fancifully styled like the PS3, 360 or Wii do currently.
    Reply
  • Greg_77 19 August 2009 05:54
    So it doesn't support the installation of third party OS'es, hey? I will wager in less than ten days someone will have ported some distro of linux. When did "support" ever stop anyone?
    Reply
  • megamanx00 19 August 2009 05:56
    Well it's not like Sony ever really supported the Linux ports anyway and pretty much denied them being able to use the PS3s GPU. Still, the PS3 just appeals to me less and less.
    Reply