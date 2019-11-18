Trending

11 cheap Bluetooth speakers (Under $50), ranked from best to worst

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • cachcoco 04 May 2017 22:00
    I bought a Sylvania SP262 for $20. I didn't realize how good it was until I bought a "Monster" bluetooth speaker for $150 from Kohls. Returned the Monster and bought another Sylvania.
  • hilobill 15 October 2017 03:10
    I highly suggest the Vtin Punker. Not sure about the Royal or Rocker but the Punker is awesome sound (with EQ) and long battery life. Really it shines above the others even at very high volumes.
  • mikemgr629 15 October 2017 06:34
    Kohl's speakers are way too expensive, they look ok, but sound bad
  • wolfinsheepskin83 15 February 2018 20:17
    Go with the Ootz, got the first generation and it still rocks, holds a charge, and has survived many misty showers. 3yrs and going for a tested portable BT speaker for under $30 is a steal, truly.
  • Forklite 15 July 2018 01:23
    Totally agree w/ WOLFINSHEEPSKIN,my Oontz Angle 3 gets me SOOO many positive views from majority of folks who can't believe the sound from speaker for under 50 bucks(year ago off ebay for 30 peanuts w/ free shipping)& size-wise;about as small as 12oz can soda(surprising bass that is defo underrated in my book,tyvm Robb.
  • MrSalty 23 July 2018 04:02
    I would have finished the article if it were all on one page rather than slides!!! Getting your click revenue?
  • johntropi 03 September 2018 07:49
    Yep! I'm afraid pages that short annoy the crap out of me too.
  • tun3d.help 25 September 2018 13:00
    I bought this JBL GO Speaker: https://www.amazon.it/gp/product/B00TFGWAA8/

    The sound quality is excellent, a surprising feature for such a small speaker. The bluetooth connection works great and the pairing with the phone is immediate. The possibility of answering calls directly from the loudspeaker is also excellent. It is composed of a built-in microphone.

    I think this is the best Bluetooth speakers under 50$
