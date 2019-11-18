11 cheap Bluetooth speakers (Under $50), ranked from best to worst

Big Sound, Low Price

Bluetooth speakers are a great way to enjoy booming sound on the go, and will almost always sound better than your smartphone or laptop speakers. Better yet, some of the best Bluetooth speakers can be had for less than $50, allowing you to take great sound on the go with you without straining your budget. Many of the best cheap Bluetooth speakers include handy extras such as as a speakerphone, water resistance, daylong battery life, and support for smart assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant.

There are a lot of speakers available for less than $50, so we headed to Amazon and bought and tested more than a dozen to find the best ones. Our evaluations were based on design, sound quality, ease of use and special features. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals around the corner, we expect many of these affordable speakers to be even cheaper for the holidays.

Here are our top picks; don't forget to also check out our roundup of the best Bluetooth speakers overall as well as our ongoing roundup of the best audio deals right now.