How to Extend the Flight Time of Your Drone

Have backup batteries on hand

The easiest way to fly longer is to buy more batteries. With high-end drones like the DJI Mavic and the Phantom 4, you're limited in which ones you can use; those drones will only work with batteries made by DJI. Many other drones don't restrict what type of battery you can use, though. Lower-end drones, such as the Aerix Black Talon and the UDI U818, use generic batteries that are available from many other companies. For about $21, you can have a six pack of batteries.

Even if you are limited to one type of battery, most companies offer chargers that can handle more than one battery. DJI, for instance, offers a $39 charging hub that can accommodate up to four Mavic Pro batteries at once.

Photo Credit: Batteries and 5-Battery Charger for Syma X5 X51 X5C Quadcopter