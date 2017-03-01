Oculus Just Slashed Rift Bundle Price by $200

If you've been waiting for the right moment to buy an Oculus Rift, your patience is about to be rewarded. Oculus today announced its dropping the price of its Oculus Rift VR Headset to $499.

The optional Touch controller is also receiving a $100 price cut and will now sell for $99. This means you can now purchase the Oculus Rift Bundle (headset plus controller) for $598.

(Image credit: Oculus is droping the price on the Rift in time for its one-year anniversary. Credit: Oculus)

When the Oculus Rift initially launched last March, pre-orders of the headset alone cost $599, whereas the Touch controller sold for an extra $199. The headset also required a high-end VR-certified gaming PC, many of which cost over $1,000 at the time. Less than a year later and you can now purchase the entire package (including a VR PC) for around $1,000.

By comparison, Oculus's closest competitor, the HTC Vive, still retails for a pricey $799.

If you want to take your VR experience to the next level, Oculus also announced you can purchase an additional Oculus sensor, which allows for room-scale VR tracking, for $59. Originally, each sensor cost $79.

The permanent price cuts come as Oculus nears the 1-year anniversary of shipping its first Rift headset. It also comes weeks after Google announced a temporary price cut to its Daydream VR headset.