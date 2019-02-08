Logitech G935 Headset Review: Wireless Gaming Done Right

The Logitech G935 is one of the better wireless gaming headsets on the market, with great sound and a comfortable fit.

The Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum was one of my favorite headsets of 2015. With a comfortable fit, excellent wireless connectivity and superb sound, it was an easy recommendation, even at a relatively steep $200. Four years later, Logitech has released the G935 ($170), a subtle upgrade that keeps the best of the G935 intact at a slightly lower price.

Like the G933 was in its heyday, the G935 is one of the better wireless gaming headsets on the market. It sounds good, fits well and is compatible with just about every system under the sun. At the same time, the headset still sports a few unnecessary features, such as RGB lighting and a bulky design.

Still, a few missed opportunities do not compromise a very strong product overall. The G935 is not the only wireless headset worth considering in this price range, but if you decide to buy it, you'll almost certainly get your money's worth.

Design

The G935 is fairly large, as wireless headsets go, at 7.4 x 7.7 x 3.4 inchesbut not prohibitively heavy at 13.4 ounces. Like the G933, it features a black plastic chassis that is partially matte and partially shiny.

Geometric patterns adorn both the ear cups and the headband, giving it a distinctly "gamer" vibe without going over-the-top. The squarish earcups set it apart from a more traditional pair of headphones, but I didn't find them to be any better or worse for their unusual shape.

I give the G935 some props right off the bat for hiding its USB dongle under a magnetic cover in its left earcup. (Wireless dongles are almost guaranteed to get lost if you don't have a sensible place to store them.) Like most other Logitech headsets, the G935 also features a well-hidden, retractable microphone in the left earcup, which is incredibly easy to store when not in use.

The back of the left earcup has a power switch, three programmable buttons, a mic mute button and a volume control dial. I understand why it's easier to cram all of these buttons together, but spacing them evenly between the two earcups probably would have been easier for users. The volume dial is also a bit too smooth for my taste since it's not always easy to adjust the volume slightly without overshooting your goal.

MORE: The Best Headsets for Immersive Gaming

Thanks to an LED strip and a glowing "G" symbol on each earcup, the G935 is also more colorful than it might appear at first glance. I still don't quite understand the fascination with RGB headsets — it's not as though you can see the colors while you're using the gadget, after all — but they're bright and colorful in case you're worried that onlookers staring at the back of your head might get bored.

Comfort

The G935 features leatherette earcups and a padded headband, both of which feel supportive and breathable. Neither the headband nor the earcups press down too heavily, so I was able to wear the headset for hours at a time without any ill effects, even with glasses on. The odd shape of the ear cups prevents them from making a perfect seal, but that also means your ears won't get too sweaty, so it seems like a fair trade-off.

I was able to wear the headset for hours at a time without any ill effects, even with glasses on.

I handed the headset off to a coworker, who agreed on the peripheral's overall comfort. He was a little harsher about the lack of a seal around the ear cups, but had no trouble wearing the headset for everyday productivity purposes.

Gaming Performance

The G935 works quite well with PCs, but if you have a PS4 and a Switch, too, the peripheral's value potentially triples. Simply plug the wireless dongle into a PC, PS4 or Switch, and you're good to go wireless. (You can use the 3.5 mm audio cable for Xbox One, Switch in hand-held mode and mobile platforms, although the sound quality isn't quite as rich.)

From sailing around the Caribbean in Kingdom Hearts III to mowing down Zerg bases in StarCraft: Remastered, the G935 provided a pleasant balance of bass and treble, and of voicework, sound effects and music.

Once it's all set up, the G935 sounds good as well. From sailing around the Caribbean in Kingdom Hearts III, to crossing swords with monsters in Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition, to mowing down Zerg bases in StarCraft: Remastered, the G935 provided a pleasant balance of bass and treble, and of voicework, sound effects and music. It's not the absolute richest soundscape you can find in a gaming headset, but it's more than sufficient for a wireless gadget that costs less than $200.

Features

To get the most out of the G935, you'll have to install the Logitech G Hub software. You can do a fair amount to customize your experience, from tweaking sound options to setting up lighting patterns. Arguably, the most important features in G Hub are the DTS 7.1 surround sound and the various equalization profiles.

However, I experimented with a wide variety of different profiles, and found that none of them offered a considerable advantage over the default stereo sound with a flat profile. Having options is always welcome, but you have to do an awful lot of tweaking to get something that sounds radically different from the norm.

The lighting doesn't really add much, from my perspective, but you can sync it easily with your other Logitech gaming gadgets if you're a stickler for a unified setup. The battery can also last for up to 16 hours, in keeping with both Logitech's claims and our tests. (With the lights turned off, naturally — turned on, it'll be more like 8 to 12 hours.)

MORE: Best Headphones and Earbuds for Enjoying Music

More important, the mic sounds pretty good, broadcasting voices loudly and clearly. There's a tiny bit of reverb and it tends to pick up background noise from a few feet away, but it's more than adequate for any kind of online play or casual conversations.

Music Performance

One thing I appreciate about the G935 was the fact that it handles music extremely well. The bass was just a tiny bit on the quiet side by default, but otherwise, it handled everything from rock to Baroque with ease.

I listened to music from Old Crow Medicine Show, Flogging Molly, The Rolling Stones and G.F. Handle with the headset, and everything came through with a clean and balanced sound. It's also good for everyday listening, provided that you don't mind connecting the 3.5 mm audio cord.

Due to the headset's size and design, though, the G935 is not necessarily the best replacement for a set of everyday music headphones. If you have a lot of room in your bag and don't mind blocking out the rest of the world, you could do it, but the gadget would still look out of place anywhere but a living room or gaming nook.

Bottom Line

While the G935 looks a little old-fashioned, it's a rock-solid gaming headset at a reasonable price. The wireless features are flawless, the sound quality is beyond reproach and the fit is comfortable enough to wear for all but the most grueling marathon gaming sessions.

For my money, the $149SteelSeries Arctis 7 is still the gold standard in this price range and the $159HyperX Cloud Flight offers a few advantages for $10 less than Logitech's latest model. But, like most Logitech gear, if you buy the G935, you can trust that you're getting a quality product that will demonstrate its value for a long time to come.

Credit: Logitech