LG G6 Mini Could Be Just Right

Having minimal bezels around the screen makes the LG G6 a 5.7-inch phablet that's fairly easy to use with one hand. But not everyone wants a big display.

If you fall into that camp, LG apparently has something on the way that will make you happy.

The company is reportedly working on a new handset to be known as the LG G6 Mini, according to Techno Buffalo, which obtained a copy of an internal LG document from what it describes as a "trusted source." The document shared some, but not all details about LG's rumored new handset.

According to Techno Buffalo, the document suggests the LG G6 Mini will come with a 5.4-inch screen and have a screen-to-body ratio of approximately 80 percent. Like the G6, it'll come with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Beyond that, there isn't much known about the LG G6 Mini. And it's also unclear when, or even if, it could launch. According to Techno Buffalo, the document was dated early last year, which means LG could have considered the handset but ultimately decided against releasing it.

It's also worth noting that LG didn't confirm a name for the device in its document, though the handset was apparently tipped to have a similar design to the LG G6.

LG released its G6 handset in early April. The device comes with a 5.7-inch screen that's big enough to eliminate the physical home button. In its place, LG offers a virtual home button, much like what you'd find in the Galaxy S8.

The handset is running on Qualcomm's Snadragon 821, a fine processor but not nearly as powerful as the Snapdragon 835 that comes with the Galaxy S8 line.

Indeed, many comparisons have been drawn between the G6 and the Galaxy S8, and most who have taken both handsets for a spin say that both from a design and feature perspective, the Galaxy S8 is tops.

It's unclear why LG might want to launch a smaller version of its G6. The company might believe that there's a desire by some consumers to get a smaller device rather than one that comes with a big screen like the Galaxy S8. It's also possible LG tries to win on price and offer the Mini for a lower cost than currently available handsets.

Techno Buffalo didn't say when, or even if, LG will announce the G6 Mini. Pricing is also unknown.