Early Prime Day Deal: LG's 55-inch OLED TV Just $999

Father's Day is just around the corner and if you truly want to spoil dad (or yourself) you'll want to check out this deal.

Currently, B&H Photo has the LG 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV on sale for $999.99. That's the least expensive OLED TV we've ever seen. It also beats Amazon's price for the same TV by $447. (Keep in mind there's a chance this TV deal — or one similar to it — may resurface again on Amazon Prime Day).

The LG C7C series is part of LG's 2017 lineup. Yes, we know that's dated, but this TV packs supports for HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG content. The TV also has built-in Wi-Fi (802.11ac) with Ethernet connectivity and four HDMI ports. It runs on webOS 3.5 to let you queue up movies, TV shows, and online content. The TV can also mirror content that's on your smartphone or tablet.

Although we haven't reviewed this particular model, we've generally liked every LG OLED we've seen in the past year or so. The C7 series in particular offers a gorgeous design and robust smart TV capabilities.

LG C7 Series OLED Smart TV

B&H Photo's deal ends today, but like we said, don't worry too much if you miss it. Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner and will likely bring another wave of excellent TV bargains.