Next-gen iPod Nano to Also be a Tiny Camera?

The previous generation of iPod nano had more features than the current one. The older model packed a bigger display as well as a video camera to capture 720p video. While the quality wasn't great, it gave a very popular music player a camera that worked for casual capture uses.
The current iPod nano dropped all of the video camera features in favor of a smaller form factor with a multi-touch screen. For many, it was a step backwards. Now, there are signs that point towards there being a camera being shoehorned into the little new nano's body.
A picture obtained by the Taiwanese Apple.pro site show a metal casing that's purportedly for the next iPod nano. On it is camera hole that could mean that the next iPod nano will be a tiny, little spy cam.
It would probably be a 2mp with the quality of a vga camera.
I guess this also would mean a return to video playback capability. Knowing Apple, the sixth gen won't get an update to add that support despite probably having a capable processor. Look at the Classics, the old ones never got the new functionality despite having nearly identical hardware.
The Nano has gone far too long without a capacity doubling IMO, I'd be happy forgoing the camera if it came in 32GB.
Anyhow. This iPod was, apparently, as good as it gets. I don't want to carry around a whacking great hard drive and I already have a phone. So the classics and touch/iphone are out of the question. And now the Nano's are tiny touch screen affairs. You cant tell me this is easier to use than the wheel that came hand in hand with the iPod for so many years.
Why can't it just play music and be easy to use while walking out and about with one hand?
Why does it have to take pictures and play video? I already have a phone for this shit!