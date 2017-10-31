How to Pre-Order the iPhone X and Get the Best Deal

The iPhone X could be Apple's biggest release since the original iPhone. Set to launch on November 3, the phone is now officially available for pre-order.

(Image credit: Apple)

However, because this 10th anniversary iPhone ushers in the most drastic iPhone redesign we've seen in years — and because supplies are rumored to be limited — it's likely the phone will be hard to snag in-store come Friday.

With that in mind, we've compiled a list of ways you can get Apple's new smartphone now that pre-orders are open.

When Do Pre-Orders Ship?

Pre-orders for the iPhone X are already live and if you were one of the first in line, you can expect your iPhone to arrive this Friday. However, the Apple Store is already listing a 5-to-6 week wait time for current iPhone X orders.

Retailers such as Best Buy are also listing a delayed ship date of November 15 for their pre-orders, whereas Target and Walmart haven't opened their pre-orders yet.

MORE: iPhone X Pre-Orders: 5 Tips for Beating the Rush

How Much Will It Cost?

A lot. At $999 for the base 64GB model and $1,149 for the 256GB model, the iPhone X is Apple's priciest iPhone ever, rivaling the cost of some of its entry-level laptops. However, all that cash will buy you a gorgeous 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina display, Apple's new A11 Bionic processor, and multiple new features like the ability to unlock your phone with Face ID.

Buy the phone in monthly installments from Apple, and you'll pay $49.91 a month for the 64GB model. The 256GB iPhone X is available for monthly payments of $56.16.

Carriers are starting to roll out their pre-order deals most of which come in the form of trade-in rebates. At Sprint, you'll be able to lease a 64GB iPhone X for $22.22 per month for 18 months under the carrier's Sprint Flex program. (Otherwise, monthly payments are $41.67 a month.) After 12 payments, Sprint says you can upgrade to a new iPhone as part of its iPhone Forever early upgrade program. The offer does require a trade-in, with eligible phones including the iPhone 6 and later; the Galaxy S7 and later; the Note 5; LG's G5, G6 or G20; last year's Google Pixels; the HTC U11; the BlackBerry KeyOne; and several Moto Z models.

Upping the ante, Sprint is also guaranteeing the best price on the iPhone X. Sprint says customers who see a better price from a national carrier within 14 days of their purchase will be able to claim a Visa Prepaid card carrying the difference in price.

Verizon, too, offers a trade-in rebate, with up to $300 available in credit depending on which phone you send in. The iPhone 6s or later nets you a $300 credit, as will the Pixel XL, LG G6, Moto Z2 Force and Galaxy S7 or later. Older phones are eligible for $100 and $200 credits, which Verizon pays out on a monthly basis within one or two billing cycles of receiving your trade-in. If you can max out your credit, you'll pay $699 for your new iPhone X.

T-Mobile's trade-in offer dangles up to $300 in monthly bill credits for iPhone X shoppers. They can trade in an iPhone 6 or later to qualify. You'll need to put $279.99 down on the 64GB iPhone X and make 24 monthly payments of $30 at T-Mobile.

We're still waiting to hear from other carriers on their offers, but you can follow our iPhone X deals story for the latest news on that front.

Interestingly enough, Apple is launching its iPhone just before the holidays and while we don't expect to see any significant dollar-off deals on Apple's new flagship, we wouldn't be surprised to find a nice bundle or an attractive trade-in offer as we approach Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

MORE: Who Is the Best Wireless Carrier for Your iPhone?



Black Friday Rumors and Deals

Big-box retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and Target will offer the iPhone X, but to date no major chain outside of Best Buy has revealed pricing.

However, a recent leak of Sam's Club's Black Friday ad suggests that the membership-only discount store will bundle a $250 Sam's Club gift card with every iPhone X purchase. While that's not a dollar-off discount per se, if you're already a Sam's Club member and plan to buy an iPhone X, it's an excellent way to get $250 on the house. Even better, the deal will allegedly apply to all iPhones purchased via Sam's Club — including the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus — and the retailer will also waive your activation fee.

For its part, Apple says its retail stores will have iPhone X models on hand for walk-up customers on Nov. 3 when the phone officially goes on sale. It hasn't said how many phones will be available, though, and given the fact that it's encouraging walk-up customers to "arrive early," it sounds like the iPhone X will be in short supply. Apple Stores will open at 8 a.m. local time on iPhone X launch day.