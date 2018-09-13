Huawei's Foldable Phone Could Replace a PC, CEO Says

Huawei CEO Richard Yu hinted at some big things coming for his company's first foldable smartphone.



Speaking to German news site Welt in an interview published this week, Yu hinted that his company's rumored foldable smartphone could have a feature that lets you fold out its screen. And although he didn't say how big of a display that might be, he suggested that it would be large enough to replace the screen on your PC.

“Why are you still using a computer?” Yu asked during the interview, which was earlier reported on by BGR. “Probably because the smartphone display is too small for you. We will change that. It is conceivable that a display can be folded out.”

The news outlet pressed Yu on when we might see the foldable smartphone and what it might look like. And although he balked at providing any real insight, he did say that we wouldn't need to wait a year to get our hands on it.

Yu's comments come as Samsung is preparing to unveil its long-awaited foldable phone at the Samsung Developers Conference in November. While not much is known about the smartphone just yet, it's believed that the device will similarly come with the ability to expand the screen size. Some reports have pegged its fully rolled out screen size at around 7 inches, which would put in the same territory as smaller tablets.

Indeed, many smartphones today offers screen sizes that have traditionally encroached upon tablet territory. Apple's recently announced iPhone Xs Max, for instance, comes with a whopping 6.5-inch screen. That's not far off from the iPad Mini's 7.9-inch display size.

But aside from foldable screens, Huawei is thinking about other emerging technologies, according to Yu. He said that Huawei plans to bundle 5G networking into its devices and will double down on improved artificial intelligence features. He also believes that real-time language translation could be a boon for the company.

Huawei plans to unveil its latest flagship, the Mate 20 Pro, on Oct. 16. It's unknown whether it'll also discuss a foldable smartphone at that show.