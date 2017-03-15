How to Send and Receive Money Using Gmail

Google has introduced a new, easy way to send and receive money via Gmail, turning the mail app into a potential competitor to similar services available from PayPal, Venmo, Facebook and banks like Chase. Here's how to use it.
Sending Money via Gmail
- Set up Google Wallet with a debit card.
- In your Gmail app or on the web, click on Compose to write a new email.
- Click on the dollar sign if you're sending money through Gmail in a browser or the paperclip icon if you're using the Gmail app.
- Select the Send Money option.
- Type in the amount you'd like to send.
- Select your payment method. If you have a Google Wallet account, you'll already have one saved.
- If you'd like, you can add a note with your payment.
- Hit send, and you're done.
Requesting and Receiving Money via Gmail
- Set up Google Wallet with a debit card.
- Click on Compose to write a new email.
- Type in the email address of the person you want to request money from.
- Click on the paperclip or dollar sign.
- Select Request Money.
- Type in the amount of money you'd like to request.
- Add a memo if you'd like.
- Tap Attach.
- Hit send.