How to Send and Receive Money Using Gmail

Google has introduced a new, easy way to send and receive money via Gmail, turning the mail app into a potential competitor to similar services available from PayPal, Venmo, Facebook and banks like Chase. Here's how to use it.

Sending Money via Gmail

(Image credit: Google)

Set up Google Wallet with a debit card. In your Gmail app or on the web, click on Compose to write a new email. Click on the dollar sign if you're sending money through Gmail in a browser or the paperclip icon if you're using the Gmail app. Select the Send Money option. Type in the amount you'd like to send. Select your payment method. If you have a Google Wallet account, you'll already have one saved. If you'd like, you can add a note with your payment. Hit send, and you're done.

Requesting and Receiving Money via Gmail