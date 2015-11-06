How to Share Items to Google Keep on iOS

Google Keep serves as a handy hub for jotting down reminders and to-do lists, and the iOS version of the note-taking app just became even more convenient. You can now share items directly to Google Keep from just about any other app, allowing you to save an important webpage or picture to your collection of notes within seconds. Setting up sharing on Google Keep is simple; here's how to do it.

MORE: 20 Best Productivity Apps

1. If you haven't yet, download Google Keep from the iOS App Store.

2. Select Share on any piece of content you want to add to Keep. You can do this with webpages, photos and Tweets, to name a few examples.

3. Scroll to the right and select More.

4. Turn on the Google Keep slider.

5. Select Google Keep.

6. Select Post. It's that easy. You'll see the content on your notepad the next time you fire up Keep.