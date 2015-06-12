Google Helps You Find the Perfect Android Phone

Picking a new smartphone can be tough, especially if you're looking at the plethora of Android options at your disposal. Google wants to help you choose with its new quiz-like phone finder website, which lets you find the right Android smartphone based on how you plan on using it most.

Don't worry, the questions are simple. Once you start the quiz, it asks you what your new Android phone is for, with options that include taking photos, watching videos, listening to music, talking, staying fit and texting.

MORE: Smartphone Buying Guide

Once you choose an activity, such as gaming or taking photos, the quiz asks you how much time you spend each day doing it. After doing this three times, choosing three different things you use your smartphone for the most, the site gives you the option to see your top smartphone matches or keep going to further fine-tune your results.

When you're ready to see your results, the quiz gives you the option to choose a wireless carrier to narrow down your smartphone choices. The results page shows Google's top three smartphone picks, highlighting some of the key features of each phone based on how you want to use it.

For example, my top pick was the Samsung Galaxy S6 & S6 Edge, and the results listed its Multi Window feature, which lets you have two apps like Facebook and Twitter open side by side. The results page also includes some key specs for each suggestion, including processor, amount of memory, camera resolution and the version of Android it runs on.

Considering the number of options Android users have when they want a new phone, this site could come in handy for those who want to try a different smartphone but don't know where to start. It's also a good way to compare key smartphone specs while learning which devices could be best for your lifestyle.

Valentina Palladino is a senior writer for Tom's Guide. Follow her at @valentinalucia. Follow Tom's Guide at @tomsguide and on Facebook.