Razer Releasing Two Naga Special Edition Mice

Wednesday Razer revealed two new additions to its Naga line of gaming mice, the Razer Naga Maelstrom Special Edition and the Razer Naga Molten Special Edition. Both are geared for MMO gamers by offering seventeen "MMO-optimized" buttons for macro functionality--twelve of which reside in a thumb grid--and both will cost a beefy $79.99.

"The Razer Naga Maelstrom Special Edition and Razer Naga Molten Special Edition feature an exciting new look to the original award-winning and massively popular Razer Naga that shifted the balance between keyboard and mouse by putting an unprecedented number of in-game commands in one place," the company said in a press release. "A multi-button thumb grid and Razer’s MMO game interface add-on combine to place every command the MMO gamer needs in the palm of their hands."

The Naga Maelstrom SE features a whirlpool of blue light emanating from its swirling core and blue backlit buttons. The Naga Molten SE is the exact opposite, featuring red backlit buttons and lava-red fissures cutting a jagged, lighted path across the mouse. However the differences stop there, as both mice sport a 5600dpi Razer Precision 3.5G laser sensor, a 1ms response time, optional MMO-specific software add-ons and more.

According to Razer, both models will be available at participating resellers worldwide in November. The mice will also become available on Razerzone.com in the same timeframe.