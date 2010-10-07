Razer Releasing Two Naga Special Edition Mice

Wednesday Razer revealed two new additions to its Naga line of gaming mice, the Razer Naga Maelstrom Special Edition and the Razer Naga Molten Special Edition. Both are geared for MMO gamers by offering seventeen "MMO-optimized" buttons for macro functionality--twelve of which reside in a thumb grid--and both will cost a beefy $79.99.
"The Razer Naga Maelstrom Special Edition and Razer Naga Molten Special Edition feature an exciting new look to the original award-winning and massively popular Razer Naga that shifted the balance between keyboard and mouse by putting an unprecedented number of in-game commands in one place," the company said in a press release. "A multi-button thumb grid and Razer’s MMO game interface add-on combine to place every command the MMO gamer needs in the palm of their hands."
The Naga Maelstrom SE features a whirlpool of blue light emanating from its swirling core and blue backlit buttons. The Naga Molten SE is the exact opposite, featuring red backlit buttons and lava-red fissures cutting a jagged, lighted path across the mouse. However the differences stop there, as both mice sport a 5600dpi Razer Precision 3.5G laser sensor, a 1ms response time, optional MMO-specific software add-ons and more.
According to Razer, both models will be available at participating resellers worldwide in November. The mice will also become available on Razerzone.com in the same timeframe.
Do people seriously need a mouse with 17 buttons on it? I just don't get it.
Now...maybe if you set the 12 buttons as the numeric pad, and you work on accounting... you pertty much won't use the numeric pad...
I think the idea is to have the quickest access possible to your macros. You're still likely to be moving around using the keyboard - so you need your right hand to hit your macros and keep the screen aligned to the ideal position at the same time.
Think PvP in WoW and you'll get a good feel for where they're headed with this.