Razer Releasing Two Naga Special Edition Mice

By

Razer is adding two Special Edition models to its Naga gaming mice.

Wednesday Razer revealed two new additions to its Naga line of gaming mice, the Razer Naga Maelstrom Special Edition and the Razer Naga Molten Special Edition. Both are geared for MMO gamers by offering seventeen "MMO-optimized" buttons for macro functionality--twelve of which reside in a thumb grid--and both will cost a beefy $79.99.

"The Razer Naga Maelstrom Special Edition and Razer Naga Molten Special Edition feature an exciting new look to the original award-winning and massively popular Razer Naga that shifted the balance between keyboard and mouse by putting an unprecedented number of in-game commands in one place," the company said in a press release. "A multi-button thumb grid and Razer’s MMO game interface add-on combine to place every command the MMO gamer needs in the palm of their hands."

The Naga Maelstrom SE features a whirlpool of blue light emanating from its swirling core and blue backlit buttons. The Naga Molten SE is the exact opposite, featuring red backlit buttons and lava-red fissures cutting a jagged, lighted path across the mouse. However the differences stop there, as both mice sport a 5600dpi Razer Precision 3.5G laser sensor, a 1ms response time, optional MMO-specific software add-ons and more.

According to Razer, both models will be available at participating resellers worldwide in November. The mice will also become available on Razerzone.com in the same timeframe.

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rpgplayer 07 October 2010 07:23
    1337
    Reply
  • warezme 07 October 2010 07:23
    I like them both but $80 is pretty steep for a mouse, no matter how blingy. $50 would be better
    Reply
  • Ragnar-Kon 07 October 2010 07:37
    I realize the mouse is designed for MMO games... and MMOs typically require more buttons than other games. But I play many MMOs, and if I had that many buttons on my mouse I would have no need to use my keyboard.

    Do people seriously need a mouse with 17 buttons on it? I just don't get it.
    Reply
  • victorintelr 07 October 2010 07:49
    12 buttons on the side....Man, I don't even use the extra buttons on my keyboard (besides the calc. and volume.)
    Now...maybe if you set the 12 buttons as the numeric pad, and you work on accounting... you pertty much won't use the numeric pad...
    Reply
  • Niktavalos 07 October 2010 08:02
    I play WoW casually, and I'll tell you how I could use that many keys. I have the first 5 numbers, QERT FG ZXCV all bound to abilities, some with additional shift combo binds. That's 15+ buttons, and when you consider that you also have to contort around WASD to use them, moving some to this mouse starts to look pretty sensible. It's definitely overkill for most games, though.
    Reply
  • Niktavalos 07 October 2010 08:08
    Also, these keys would be great to use as control group hotkeys in RTS games. It's a real hassle reaching all the way to 9 and 0 to select something.
    Reply
  • drakennz 07 October 2010 08:20
    Ragnar-KonI realize the mouse is designed for MMO games... and MMOs typically require more buttons than other games. But I play many MMOs, and if I had that many buttons on my mouse I would have no need to use my keyboard.Do people seriously need a mouse with 17 buttons on it? I just don't get it.
    I think the idea is to have the quickest access possible to your macros. You're still likely to be moving around using the keyboard - so you need your right hand to hit your macros and keep the screen aligned to the ideal position at the same time.

    Think PvP in WoW and you'll get a good feel for where they're headed with this.
    Reply
  • eklipz330 07 October 2010 08:43
    i can put them all as shortcuts to porn sites cause i usually have only one hand available anyway
    Reply
  • Hellbound 07 October 2010 08:52
    The Naga is to small for my hands. I ended up getting a logitech g700.
    Reply
  • mayankleoboy1 07 October 2010 09:22
    overpriced products for the uber rich
    Reply