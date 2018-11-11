How to Disable the Lock Screen in Android

No matter which Android phone you own, chances are a lock screen will be the first thing you see every time you power on your device. Whether you have to dismiss this screen with just a swipe or by entering a pattern, PIN, password or fingerprint scan, it delays access to your apps by at least a few moments.

Now if you aren’t too worried about the privacy of your device and don’t want to waste precious seconds swiping or tapping at your screen every time you want to use it, then completely disabling the lock screen is just a few simple steps away.

Most Android phones don't immediately require a lock screen upon setup, so these steps are best used if you set one up and don't know how to get rid of it. While we recommend we do use one, if you value ease of use over security, just follow these steps:





1. Open Settings. You can find Settings in the app drawer or by tapping the cog icon in the upper-right corner of the notification shade.





2. Select Security.





3. Tap Screen Lock.





4. Select None. If you have an existing secure unlock (pattern, PIN, password or fingerprint scan) you’ll be prompted to enter it before you can disable the lock screen.



You have now removed your lock screen completely; when you power on your phone in the future, you will be immediately taken to whatever screen was active when you last used the device.



Keep in mind that if you previously were using a secure unlock method of some sort, anyone will now be able to access your device if they obtain it. You might want to consider installing Android Device Manager or a third-party security app that will allow you to track, lock and (if necessary) erase the contents of your device should it be lost or stolen.