New Cookoo Smartwatch Looks Good, Lasts Long

Smartwatches like the LG G Watch and Pebble Steel can last a few days on a single charge, but Cookoo's latest connected timepiece promises to survive even longer. The next-generation Cookoo watch, available now for $150, is designed to last months without having to charge up, and sports a new look and wider feature set.

Born out of a successful 2012 Kickstarter, the Cookoo watch sports an understated analog design, with an LCD display that subtly displays app icons beneath the watch hands. The new model comes in two slimmer, more elegant variations; The Sporty Chic collection, which touts a silicone band, and the Urban Explorer line, which features a more flexible nylon one.

Both variations pack the revamped Cookoo watch face, which still has analog watch hands but also displays the time digitally. Icons for calls, battery life, calendar, alarm, email and messages are laid out neatly left to right along the watch face's bottom half. Our biggest complaint about the first model, however, was that it didn't display your messages. The new face doesn't appear to have changed anything about that.

The Cookoo watch is water resistant up to 330 feet, and its old-school button-cell battery promises months of battery life. The smartwatch can sync with iPhone 4s and up, 5th gen iPod touch, iPad mini, iPad 3rd gen and up, and any Android device running 4.3 or newer. The free Cookoo app, available on the App Store and Google Play, lets you customize what types of notifications you get on your wrist.

If you like your smartwatches on the subtle side and would rather not have to charge your wearable every day, you can snag the latest Cookoo from its official webstore.

