App Warns Phone Users About Negative Message Content

Researchers at the University of Portsmouth have developed an Android smartphone app that is color coding messages according to their content.

The idea of the app is to make sure users are not caught off-guard by angry or hostile messages. Ultimately, the application is designed to provide warnings about negative messages that are hitting a phone's screen from various sources, including Twitter, Facebook, IM and regular SMS. When warned, users may be able to handle their stress much more effectively, the scientists said. Conclusively, the app is called "Stress @ Work".

"We are increasingly sending and receiving information via messages on mobile phones. The rate of growth in this area has never been witnessed – everything from Twitter streams and Facebook messages to direct text messages are coming straight at us all the time on our handheld devices," said Mohamed Gaber in a prepared statement. “This information has an immense power, whether we are reading a worrying social media news story or a warning email from our manager, messages can upset mood and increase stress level, just as good news and encouraging emails can cheer you up."

By monitoring words and phrases, the app color codes incoming messages as green for positive, red for negative and blue for neutral so a user can see what content they can expect before opening a message. According to the researchers, the software works "faultlessly no matter what each phone's computational power and memory were." They said they are now working on a release that will be offered free of charge on Google Play. There was no word on whether the app will also be available for iOS.

  • K2N hater 13 June 2012 09:38
    OK but can't it handle "negative words" in a context? Certain people can do some bashing even with polite words while some can be swearing at you while meaning I love you bro.
  • aftcomet 13 June 2012 10:01
    I can't believe you would do this.

    Follow up:

    1. You're such an ass.
    2. Thank you so much man!

    Positive or negative. How can an "app" discern this?
  • aoneone 13 June 2012 11:18
    This is so freakin', gaylordishly great!

    I don't want to sound like a prick but, I was happy when the computer died.

    Keyboard not responding, press F1 to continue.
  • doive1231 13 June 2012 15:02
    I just use Zaphod's dark glasses when I get flamed all the time.
  • neon871 13 June 2012 19:08
    Wear your rose colored glasses and all is well for ever! :p
  • rgd1101 13 June 2012 19:26
    What about sexting? What color is that?
  • el33t 13 June 2012 19:33
    rgd1101What about sexting? What color is that?Probably Pink..

    Anyways, how the apps distinguish sarcasm, "sublime" offensive message like "You're mom was too good"
  • eddieroolz 13 June 2012 21:05
    el33tProbably Pink..Anyways, how the apps distinguish sarcasm, "sublime" offensive message like "You're mom was too good"
    And the app will hiccup on the misuse of words.

    It is Your, not You're.
  • wiyosaya 13 June 2012 21:05
    Looking at the graphic, the red messages read:

    "Amy
    Weather is good not good for tomorrow. Hope you've got a jacket"

    And

    "Dave B
    I wave very tired and got on the wrong bus
    - whoops"

    Personally, I do not see these messages as relaying negative content in the sense that they are nowhere near flaming the receiver. If that is the best this app can do, then I suggest that the creators of this app go back to the drawing board and learn what negative content really is.

    For me, having messages like that flagged as negative would be enough for me to stop using the app.
  • willard 13 June 2012 21:32
    rgd1101What about sexting? What color is that?Pink and sticky.
