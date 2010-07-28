Trending

The Chevy Volt to be Priced $41,000 (or $33,500)

By

They should come in any color you want, so long as it's green.

The Chevrolet Volt represents a fairly significant step for the electric automotive industry. The car company announced that dealers in launch markets will now begin taking customer orders for the 2011 Chevrolet Volt.

Chevrolet is so confident in the overall value of the Volt that it will offer a lease program on the Volt with a monthly payment as low as $350 for 36 months at Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price with $2,500 due at lease signing, including security deposit based on current conditions, which could vary at time of delivery.

The car itself will carry an MSRP starting at $41,000, which gets whittled down to as low as $33,500 net after the full federal tax credit, which ranges from $0-$7,500.

"The Chevrolet Volt will be the best vehicle in its class…because it's in a class by itself," said Joel Ewanick, vice president of U.S. marketing for General Motors, who made the announcement at the Plug-In 2010 conference. "No other automaker offers an electrically driven vehicle that can be your everyday driver, to take you wherever, whenever. The Volt will be packed with premium content and innovation, standard."

The Volt will be initially available to Chevrolet customers in California, New York, Michigan, Connecticut, Texas, New Jersey and the Washington D.C. area.

The car has a total driving range of about 340 miles and is powered by electricity at all times. For up to the first 40 miles, the Volt drives gas- and tailpipe-emissions-free using electricity stored in its 16-kWh lithium-ion battery. When the Volt's battery runs low, a gas powered range-extending engine/generator seamlessly operates to extend the driving range another 300 miles on a full tank.

While the Chevrolet Volt will come standard with a 120-volt charge cord that will allow owners to charge their Volt directly from a standard home electrical outlet, a total of 4,400 Volt buyers in launch markets could be eligible for a free 240-volt charging station, including home installation. The installations are part of a program developed by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to install approximately 15,000 240-volt home charging stations across the U.S.

The Volt's 16-kWh lithium-ion battery is covered by an industry-leading transferable warranty of eight years or 100,000 miles. In addition, Chevrolet will provide:

* 3-year / 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper coverage

* 5-year / 100,000-mile roadside assistance and courtesy transportation

* 5-year / 100,000-mile limited gas engine coverage

* 6-year / 100,000-mile corrosion protection coverage

Like all other new cars, the Volt also has an array of standard safety features, including eight air bags — dual-stage frontal, side-impact, knee, and roof-rail side-impact - and StabiliTrak electronic stability control with Traction Control. The Volt is constructed of 80 percent high-strength steel for additional safety and protection.

The first models will be hitting roads later this year.

75 Comments Comment from the forums
  • nord_musician 28 July 2010 15:13
    pricey
    Reply
  • fonzy 28 July 2010 15:17
    It's a nice car but I still have high hopes for the Tesla model S even though it is a lot more money.

    It might not be a bad idea to get electric, if war breaks with Iran or NK who knows how high gas prices will go.

    Reply
  • CTPAHHIK 28 July 2010 15:39
    $33.5K is expensive, but looking at lease option it's ridiculously cheap. At $350/month a lot of people will lease it.
    Don't see a reason to buy, as there is no way to tell how it will perform in 5 years.
    Reply
  • blackpanther26 28 July 2010 15:50
    for that price you might as well get the traverse.
    Reply
  • doive1231 28 July 2010 16:15
    So if you aren't signed up for a green electricity tariff or make your own, it's 100% fossil-fuel driven.

    All these cars should come with a green electricity tariff for your home.
    Reply
  • hemburger 28 July 2010 16:29
    Bring back the EV! :'(
    Reply
  • hemburger 28 July 2010 16:31
    EV 1!*****
    Reply
  • Blessedman 28 July 2010 16:56
    You know I find it funny that everyone talks about the middle east and war and gas prices... You do know that we get 80%!!!! of our oil from Canada right?
    Reply
  • hemburger 28 July 2010 17:02
    Blessedman You do know that we get 80%!!!! of our oil from Canada right?Where exactly do you 'know' this from?
    Reply
  • 28 July 2010 17:50
    It's not 80% from Canada, but they are our #1 source of imports.

    http://www.eia.doe.gov/pub/oil_gas/petroleum/data_publications/company_level_imports/current/import.html
    Reply