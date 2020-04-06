Best laptop deals in April 2020

The best laptop deals can be found at any time of the year and April is off to a good start. As a result of the spike in employees working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, retailers are seemingly offering more laptop deals than we normally see during this season.

Lenovo Spring Sales for instance is taking 44% off one its best 2-in-1 laptops. Currently, you can get the Lenovo Yoga 730 for just $799.99 via coupon code, "SNEAKPEEK21". Normally priced at $1,449.99, that's $650 off and one of the best laptop deals we've seen yet.

Meanwhile, Dell continues to offer excellent work from home specials that bundle a Dell laptop with a monitor, wireless keyboard, or all-in-one printer. Prices start at $799 and you can use coupon "50OFF699" to save an extra $50 on orders of $699 or more.

Not to be outdone, HP is also offering a wide mix of cheap laptop deals cutting up to $420 off budget and premium laptops. In addition, if you purchase any HP laptop or desktop, you'll get 20% off HP accessories or 10% off HP monitors.

Meanwhile, if you want something for basic computing needs — or if you're looking for laptop deals to keep a child busy — you can also check out our guide to the best Chromebook deals.

Otherwise, below you'll find the best laptop deals for every budget, from premium machines to ultraportables.

Best laptop deals you can get right now

Lenovo Yoga 730 2-in-1: was $1,449 now $799 @ Lenovo

This convertible laptop packs a 13.3-inch 1080p touch display, a Core i7-8550U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Use coupon code, "SNEAKPEEK21" to save $650.

HP Pavilion Laptop 15t: was $1,159 now $739 @ HP

The HP Pavilion 15t is a solid machine for a great price. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, a Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's currently $420 off at HP.

Acer Aspire 5 15.6" Laptop: was $649 now $559 @ Newegg

The Acer Aspire 5 (A515-54-55AA) is one of the best laptops you can buy. This configuration packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book S: was $999 now $899 @ Samsung

The Galaxy Book S packs a 13.3-inch 1080p touch display, Snapdragon 8cx CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Take $100 off when you activate it on Verizon's network via Samsung.

Apple Laptop Deals

When it comes to Mac laptops our motto is: Never pay full price. Retailers are always offering discounts on Apple's laptops. Here are the best Mac laptop deals you'll find online right now.

MacBook Air 13" 2020: was $999 now $949 @ B&H

The new MacBook Air features a (2560 x 1600) 13.3-inch Retina display, a Backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU and Intel Iris Plus graphics. Save $50 on this latest Apple laptop.

MacBook Air 13" 2019: was $1,099 now $899 @ B&H

Although it's been replaced by the 2020 MacBook Air, the 2019 MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops you can buy. The base model packs a 13-inch display, a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

MacBook Pro 13.3" 2019: was $1,499 now $1,349 @ B&H

Arguably the best Apple laptop for most users, the MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable chassis. This model has two Thunderbolt 3 ports and 256GB of storage.

MacBook Pro 16" 2019: was $2,399 now $2,249 @ B&H

The Editor's Choice MacBook Pro packs a 16-inch Retina display, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512TB SSD and a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. Best of all, it has the new Magic Keyboard.

Refurb MacBook Air 13" (256GB): was $969 now $819 @ Apple Store

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air is the perfect Mac for most users offering ample power for everything from work to streaming movies. The Apple Store has refurb MacBook Air laptops (256GB) on sale for $819. It's the cheapest MacBook Air deal we've seen.

Apple iPad Pro 11" 2020: was $899 now $849 @ B&H Photo

If you've been wanting to get your hands on Apple's new iPad Pro, B&H is taking $50 off. It packs a 11"Liquid Retina (2732 x 1668) multi-touch display, Apple's new A12Z CPU and 256GB of storage.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (256GB): was $1,099 now $1,049 @ B&H

If you want a large screen tablet, the latest iPad Pro 12.9-inch is also on sale. It features a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina (2732 x 2048) multi-touch display, Apple's new A12Z CPU and 256GB of storage.

Chromebook Deals

Chromebooks are perfect for anyone looking for a no-frills PC. Powered by Google's light Chrome OS, they're designed to offer seamless integration with Google's cloud-based services like Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Drive. Keep in mind, cheaper Chromebooks are meant to tackle everyday Internet-based tasks like writing in Google Docs or streaming videos on YouTube. If you're a power user or gamer you'll want to invest in a higher end Chromebook like the Google Pixelbook Go with Core i7 CPU.

HP Chromebook 11 G8 Notebook: was $444 now $315 @ HP

This Chrome OS powered laptop features an 11.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

HP Chromebook x360: was $589 now $341 @ HP

The HP Chromebook x360 packs an 11.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. It's currently $248 off at HP.

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $355 now $244 @ Dell

This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. The specs are also solid for the price. You get a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and an 11.6-inch HD display. Multiple configurations are on sale.

Best cheap laptops of 2020

The best overall laptop under $500 you can buy

CPU: Intel Core i3-8145U | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 128GB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 14.3 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 3.76 pounds

Strong performance

Long battery life

Bright, 1080p display

Affordable

Middling graphics

Questionable build quality

The Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best laptops under $500. It features a bright, 1080p display, strong 8th Gen Core i3 processing performance, and offers 9 hours of battery life. The affordably priced Aspire 5 is much thinner than its sibling, the Aspire E 15. The Aspire 5 is the best sub-$500 laptop currently available.

See Laptop Mag's review of the Acer Aspire 5

2. Acer Aspire E 15

The laptop with the most ports

CPU: Intel Core i3-8130U | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 1TB 5,400-rpm HDD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 15 x 10.2 x 1.2 inches | Weight: 5 pounds

Strong performance

Lots of ports

Good battery life

Very affordable

Bulky design

Filled with bloatware

Normally priced under $400, the Acer Aspire E 15 features an 8th Gen Core i3 processor, an ample number of ports and a minimalist, yet premium design. It has a DVD writer, USB Type-C port, 9 hour battery and springy, well-spaced, comfortable keys. Simply put, it's as premium as an affordable laptop can get.

See our full review of the Acer Aspire E 15

3. HP Stream 11

The cheapest Windows laptop you can buy

CPU: Intel Celeron N4000 | GPU: Intel UHD 600 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB eMMC | Display: 11-inch, 1366 x 768 | Size: 11.8 x 8.1 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 2.5 pounds

Long battery life

Better performance than competitors

Insanely cheap

Washed out low-res display

Awful webcam

Don't let its cute, candy-hued exterior fool you. The $200 HP Stream 11 delivers long battery life, great audio, and strong performance for the price. HP cuts some corners by using a dim display and the laptop's bottom gets uncomfortably warm, but the lightweight Stream 11 is one of the best sub-$200 Windows laptops on the market. It's also a solid choice for kids.

4. HP Chromebook x2

The best 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Intel Core m3-7Y30 | GPU: Intel HD 615 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB eMMC | Display: 12.3-inch, 2400 x 1600 | Size: 11.5 x 8.3 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Bright, high-res display

All-day battery life

Comfortable typing experience

Solid sound

A bit heavier than other convertibles

Thick bezels

Core m3 CPU isn't the fastest

The HP Chromebook x2 packs features that most cheap laptops don't like a color rich 2400 x 1600 display and solid stereo speakers. What's more, the Chromebook x2's keyboard is comfortable to use and its battery lasts up to 9 hours between charges. For creatives, It includes HP's Active Pen, making it one of the best value Chromebooks you can buy.

See Laptop Mag's full review of the HP Chromebook x2.

5. Acer Swift 1

The best lightweight laptop

CPU: Intel Pentium Silver N5000 | GPU: Intel UHD 605 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB eMMC | Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 12.7 x 9.0 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.9 pounds

Lightweight aluminum chassis

Long battery life

Wide range of ports

Decent webcam

Excellent value

Dim, dull display

A few build-quality quirks

If you're looking for a sleek and lightweight portable laptop under $500, the Acer Swift 1 is a solid choice. This 14-inch 1080p laptop has an all aluminum exterior, ample ports, and 10 hours of battery life for under $400. Its Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and 4GB of RAM hardware is enough for multitasking. Overall, the Acer Swift 1 is a solid choice for a lightweight sub-$500 laptop.

See Laptop Mag's review of the Acer Swift 1.

