Deal Alert: Get a 4K Smart LG TV For Just $299

May isn't typically the best time of the year for TV deals — that distinction goes to Black Friday season. But we've just come across a TV deal that can put many of Black Friday's best bargains to shame.

For a very limited time, Newegg is offering the LG 49-inch 4K Smart HDTV w/ HDR support (49UJ6300) for $377.99. Use coupon "EMCSPUEW4" to drop its price to $329.99 (the discount is shown during the final checkout stage) and then use this $30 mail-in rebate to drop it further to just $299.99.

This TV normally sells for around $450 and even Best Buy has it for $399.99. Newegg's $299.99 undercuts every major retailer of this TV.

In terms of features, the TV has a 3840 x 2160 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and three HDMI ports.

The TV also has built-in 802.11ac wireless and runs webOS 3.5, which lets you stream content from your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Sling.

Newegg's sale is valid through end of day Friday, so if you're in need of a primary or secondary TV, don't hesitate too long. Alternatively, if you plan on making another major purchase, Dell has the same TV for $329.99 bundled with a $100 Dell eGift card. You'll pay $30 more, but you'll get a $100 gift card you can use if you're making another purchase.