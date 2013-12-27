Basic Excel Keyboard Shortcuts

Microsoft Excel is an expansive program that allows for the organization of data in many capacities. The spreadsheets are useful for a wide range of applications, but navigating within them can be a daunting task. Use the shortcuts below to better navigate the program and be more productive in the use of Excel.

Note that in Excel 2010, there are no longer screen reminders of ALT+ menu shortcuts, and some shortcuts may not work. However, all of the CTRL+ keyboard shortcuts will work.

Selecting data

WINDOWS

Shift + Space Select the entire row. CTRL + Space Select the entire column. CTRL + Shift + * (asterisk) Select the current region around the active cell. CTRL + A (or CTRL + Shift + spacebar) Select the entire worksheet or the data-containing area. Press CTRL + A twice to select entire worksheet. CTRL + Shift + Page Up Select the current and previous sheet in a workbook. CTRL + Shift + O Select all cells with comments Shift + Arrow Keys Extend the selection by one cell. CTRL + Shift + Arrow Key Extend the selection to the last cell with content in row or column. Shift + Page Down Extend the selection one screen down. Shift + Page Up Extend the selection one screen up. Shift + Home Extend the selection to the beginning of the row. CTRL + Shift + Home Extend the selection to the beginning of the worksheet CTRL + Shift + End Extend the selection to the last used cell on the worksheet (lower-right corner).

Managing Active Selections

F8 Turn on extension of selection with arrow keys without having to keep pressing shift. Shift + F8 Add another (adjacent or non-adjacent) range of cells to the selection. Use arrow keys and shift+arrow keys to add to selection. Shift + Backspace Select only the active cell when multiple cells are selected. CTRL + Backspace Show active cell within selection. CTRL + . (period) Move clockwise to the next corner of the selection. Enter Move active cell down in a selection. Shift + Enter Move active cell up in a selection. Tab Move active cell right in a selection. Shift + Tab Move active cell left in a selection. CTRL + Alt + Arrow Right Move to the right between non-adjacent selections (with multiple ranges selected). CTRL + Alt + Arrow Left Move to the left between non-adjacent selections (with multiple ranges selected). Esc Cancel selection.

Selecting inside cells

Shift + Arrow Left Select or unselect one character to the left. Shift + Arrow Right Select or unselect one character to the right. CTRL + Shift + Arrow Left Select or unselect one word to the left. CTRL + Shift + Arrow Right Select or unselect one word to the right. Shift + Home Select from the insertion point to the beginning of the cell. Shift + End Select from the insertion point to the end of the cell.

MAC

F8 Turn on extend selection mode; use with arrow keys or cursor. Shift + F8 Add to the selection. CTRL + Return Fill the selected cell range with the text that you type. Shift + Return Complete a cell entry and move back in the selection.

Inserting and editing data

Working with the data within an Excel spreadsheet often calls for the insertion and editing of the cells themselves. This can include using Clipboard to copy or cut cells, editing within specific cells, or hiding elements to make the spreadsheet easier to read.

WINDOWS

Work with Clipboard

CTRL + C Copy contents of selected cells. CTRL + X Cut contents of selected cells. CTRL + V Paste content from clipboard into selected cell. CTRL + Alt + V If data exists in clipboard: Display the Paste Special dialog box. CTRL + Shift + (plus sign) If data exists in clipboard: Display the Insert dialog box to insert blank cells.

Edit Inside Cells

F2 Edit the active cell with cursor at end of the line. Alt + Enter Start a new line in the same cell. Enter Complete a cell entry and move down in the selection. With multiple cells selected: fill cell range with current cell. Shift + Enter Complete a cell entry and move up in the selection. Tab Complete a cell entry and move to the right in the selection. Shift + Tab Complete a cell entry and move to the left in the selection. Esc Cancel a cell entry. Backspace Delete the character to the left of the insertion point, or delete the selection. Delete Delete the character to the right of the insertion point, or delete the selection. CTRL + Delete Delete text to the end of the line. CTRL + ; (semicolon) Insert current date. CTRL + Shift + : (colon) Insert current time.

Edit Active or Selected Cells

CTRL + D Fill complete cell down (Copy above cell). CTRL + R Fill complete cell to the right (Copy cell from the left). CTRL + " (quotation marks) Fill cell values down and edit (Copy above cell values). CTRL + ' (apostrophe) Fill cell formulas down and edit (Copy above cell formulas). CTRL + L Insert a table (display Create Table dialog box). CTRL + - (minus sign) Delete Cell/Row/Column Menu CTRL + - (minus sign) with row or column selected Delete row or column. CTRL + Shift + + (plus sign) Insert Cell/Row/Column Menu CTRL + Shift + + (plus sign) with row or column selected Insert row or column. Shift+F2 Insert / Edit a cell comment. Shift + F10, then M Delete comment. Alt + F1 Create and insert chart with data in current range as embedded Chart Object. F11 Create and insert chart with data in current range in a separate Chart sheet. CTRL + K Insert a hyperlink. Enter (in a cell with a hyperlink) Activate a hyperlink.

Hide and Show Elements

CTRL + 9 Hide the selected rows. CTRL + Shift + 9 Unhide any hidden rows within the selection. CTRL + 0 (zero) Hide the selected columns. CTRL + ` (grave accent) Alternate between displaying cell values and displaying cell formulas. Accent grave /not a quotation mark. Alt + Shift + Arrow Right Group rows or columns. Alt + Shift + Arrow Left Ungroup rows or columns. CTRL + 8 Display or hides the outline symbols. CTRL + 6 Alternate between hiding objects, displaying objects, and displaying placeholders for objects.

MAC