Amazon's Most Popular Soundbar Is Now On Sale

Nothing compliments a flat-screen TV like a powerful surround sound system. Unfortunately, not everyone has the budget or space for a 5.1-channel setup.

That's where Vizio's 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer comes into the picture. The 38-inch soundbar blends in elegantly with most HDTVs 42 inches or larger and at $139.99, it's now $18 under its list price.

Like most soundbars, the Vizio SB3821-C6's design is simple and clutter-free, which means it can be placed underneath your TV, inside a media center, or mounted on a wall beneath your HDTV. It features two 2.75-inch full-range drivers that can deliver up to 100dB of room-filling audio.

It also comes with built-in Bluetooth so you can wirelessly stream music from any Bluetooth-enabled device. Moviegoers will also appreciate that the system can decode Dolby Digital, DTS TruSurround, and DTS TruVolume.

Accompanying the soundbar is a 5.25-inch wireless subwoofer, which delivers the kind of deep, thumping bass you'd expect from a full home theater. Because it's wireless, the subwoofer can be placed in a variety of spots where it can remain hidden.

The Vizio 2.1-Channel Soundbar System is the most popular soundbar sold on Amazon. Currently at $139.99, it's only bound to win more users.