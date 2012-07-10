Banned Xbox User Slaps MSFT With Class-Action Suit

Disgruntled Xbox customer Ann Talyancich has filed a class action suit against Microsoft. Talyancich claims she was banned from Xbox Live after having an independent repairman fix her DVD drive on her Xbox. As part of her ban, as is conventional with all bans, Microsoft stripped Talyancich's account of her credits. Talyancich filed the lawsuit to not only get her account unbanned and have her points restored, but also to have similar done for those who got banned under similar circumstances.
Microsoft's latest terms of service strictly prohibits class action suits:
"You and Microsoft agree that any proceeding to resolve or litigate any dispute, whether in abritration, in court, or otherwise, will be conducted solely on an individual basis, and that neither you nor Microsoft will seek to have any dispute heard as a class action, a representative action, a collective action, a private attorney-general action, or in any proceeding in which you or Microsoft acts or proposes to act in a representative capacity."
Whether or not this filing will actually make it to court is interesting and proves a test to Microsoft's "no class action" policy in its terms of agreement. Microsoft isn't the only company out there to have a "no class action" policy. In fact, companies in the past have had similar policies, but courts have overruled them. Watch this space for more on this case.
I can't see why it would be cause for M$ to ban anyone for getting their consoles fixed by someone NOT working with M$.
That is a horrible mentality, users should be able to repair their consoles on their own or have their own choice of technician to repair their own consoles.
None of this should be in any way an excuse for M$ to ban an user.
Now if she or anyone would "fix" their console to play pirated software/games then that's another story.
But even then I think that the penalty should be End of Warranty and NOT a ban from a service that they PAY for.
PS: I'm NOT a 360 user, I do my console gaming on PS3, but this is NOT fair for 360 users.
...
Unless they un-ban her she will be unable to agree to the new TOS, therefore in order to stop the class action suit they should just remove the ban and get her to tick the box
As far as I know, class action suits are actually one of these. All microsoft can actually uphold is that you agree to TRY arbitration first. Obviously the goal here is to exhaust the user since arbitration would require you to fly to Microsoft's headquarters and set up a discussion with their lawyers within their jurisdiction. BUT, if you actually did this, and failed to reach an agreement, THEN you could sue.
TOS are simply agreements, they aren't made to bypass the law or people's rights. Microsoft has amazing lawyers though, so they'll be safe.