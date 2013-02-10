PlayStation 4 to Focus on New Gameplay, Not Hardware

An unnamed SCE official recently told the Nikkei business daily that Sony's upcoming PlayStation 4 will be more of a home entertainment hub than what's been offered in the past. As it stands now, the current PlayStation 3 is an excellent entertainment hub given that customers aren't forced to pay an added "network fee" (like Xbox Live) to access subscriptions such as Netflix and Hulu Plus. The drawback is that the PlayStation 3's non-gaming offering isn't quite as robust as the Xbox 360, but perhaps that will change with the new console.
According to the unnamed official, the main selling point of the PlayStation 4 will be new styles of play, not the updated hardware set which supposedly includes a rumored eight-core AMD64 CPU. If anything, Sony will promote the new hardware as a means of breaking away from the traditional console mindset by allowing mobile devices to connect and share media and other goods. It will be the "nerve center" of your house, the official claimed.
One recent rumor backing the "new styles of play" comment claims that the console's controller will have a "Share" button allowing gamers to record footage or take screenshots and share them on social networks. There have also been rumors about full-body motion sensing, and a patent granted to Sony calling for a DualShock controller with a detachable PlayStation Move wand.
The Nikkei business daily also said that the PlayStation 4 will include Gaikai's cloud technology. Unlike OnLive which serves up a streaming subscription, rentals and full-blown game purchases directly to members, Gaikai serves as the middleman between the seller and the buyer -- it's a platform only. There's a good chance PlayStation 4 owners will be able to purchase games from Sony that can be stored and streamed from the cloud.
That said, it's quite possible PC-based games provided by SOE could be offered on the console as well like EverQuest 2 or the just-launched Wizardry Online (aka speculation). The paper said that the console will be "fully networked" and "be furnished with the ability to exchange opinions amongst one's friends while playing games." A fully-networked console could mean it will be dual-band so that it can access the less-congested 5 GHz band on compatible networks, thus improving streaming performance.
Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback
They are trying new things, if the DS has showed us anything is that Innovation is a huge driving force for the imagination of developers and the enjoyment of gamers even if the PSP was the more graphically powerful hardware. You have to give whatever comes up a shot, give it a good look over, try to imagine the vision and don't just trash it because it doesn't YOUR preconceived ideas of what it should be. Try to see where things could go, what territory could we reach, especially with the popularity of streaming these days on Twitch.tv I'm excited about this possible "Share" button. Take a break from the specs a second and hopefully we may see something great! Here's Hoping!
I would say Twitch.tv isn't a good example given their recent "Turbo" service.
Other than that, I agree that the mold needs to be broken and things need to be expanded on with hardware at least.
I will say that this "Share/like/thumbs up" stuff that is popping up on just about every site is starting to get on my nerves as it feels like every site is trying to be in the "in" crowd. If I wanted something like that I would use Facebook.
But I'll also admit that this is a smart thing for Sony to do. Can't help but feel that I heard something very similar with PS3 though...
...
...another 8 years.....sigh....Sony, what the fuck are you doing....
...all the while still wearing its "different" dress trying to convince people to buy cut back hardware at subsidised prices which will hold them back for Many Years all the while selling them overpriced games to help pay for the aging platform they got "cheap".
today's pc are simple to use, i dear to say simpler then consoles cuss if you get an error in a console you are so often fucked, But pc thx to google youll get a good idea of the problem and a solution. And seeing how pc got steam and programs like steam we are getting less problems and consoles in general more over time red ring of death for one but ps3 had some stuff i hated back in the day i owned one.
The cost for a gaming pc today is also low, and in Sweden pc games are quite allot cheaper for the same game from console to pc you get of around 10-20 dollars worth.
okey one more. i asked a kinda friend why he liked gaming on consoles over pc. and he told me that he could relax in the sofa only needing a controller. and if you don`t think you can do so with a pc you need to do some research cuss i take a pc powered home entertainment/gaming system 100% over a console.