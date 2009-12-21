Trending

Nanotech Helps Create Paper-based Batteries

By

It's a battery made out of coated paper.

An article over on Standford University's website claims that its post doctoral students, in the lab of Professor Yi Cui, Materials Science and Engineering, have created a battery using paper. They simply dipped the paper into ink infused with carbon nanotubes and silver nanowire. They even claim that the battery still works when the paper is crumbled into a ball.

"Society really needs a low-cost, high-performance energy storage device, such as batteries and simple supercapacitors," said Yi Cui, assistant professor of materials science and engineering. He also released a report on the research, called "Highly Conductive Paper for Energy Storage Devices, for publication this week here in the Proceedings of the Natural Academy of Sciences.

Cui goes on to call the nanomaterials "special," their diameters small enough within the ink to stick to fibrous paper, making it more durable than the previously tested ink-on-plastic. And while the battery paper still performs when crumbled, Cui said that the battery remains durable even when the paper is folded, or if it's been dipped in "basic solutions."

"This technology has potential to be commercialized within a short time," said Peidong Yang, professor of chemistry at the University of California-Berkeley. "I don't think it will be limited to just energy storage devices," he said. "This is potentially a very nice, low-cost, flexible electrode for any electrical device."

This may be a great gag gift by electrifying a little toilet seat "paper work."

18 Comments Comment from the forums
  • azcoyote 22 December 2009 01:43
    Novel. What is the storage capacity though...
    Reply
  • azcoyote 22 December 2009 01:44
    Will there be enough juice to power a device running Crysis?

    (sorry could not resist)
    Reply
  • flaminggerbil 22 December 2009 03:19
    Interesting potential, but would need to see a more advanced version powering a device before I'm a believer. Or atleast some figures on what it's capable of.
    Reply
  • flaminggerbil 22 December 2009 03:19
    Interesting potential, but would need to see a more advanced version powering a device before I'm a believer. Or atleast some figures on what it's capable of.
    Reply
  • milktea 22 December 2009 03:41
    Hopefully, they can be use to power electric or hybrids vehicles to bring the cost down. Right now, all the green stuffs are way over priced.
    Reply
  • 22 December 2009 05:00
    Neat, except for the problem that carbon nanotubes are a potent and highly invasive carcinogen.
    Reply
  • pocketdrummer 22 December 2009 05:17
    interesting, but how are we going to grow trees fast enough to support this technology if it takes off?
    Reply
  • fonzy 22 December 2009 05:34
    pocketdrummerinteresting, but how are we going to grow trees fast enough to support this technology if it takes off?
    Canada! I doubt we will be able to get this commercially for the next ten years anyways.
    Reply
  • 22 December 2009 06:00
    Hemp yields more cellulose per acre then trees, and it is an annual crop, no waiting 25 years for a tree to mature. There is all the paper we need.
    Reply
  • loomis86 22 December 2009 06:06
    SWEET!
    Now we need some CPUs made of nanotubes.
    Reply