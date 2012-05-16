CBS Picks Up Groupon TV Sitcom for Next Season

This time of year is when we find out which of our favorite shows will be returning for another season. However, we also get to hear about the new shows that will be hitting our screens in the not so distant future and yesterday CBS revealed that it's just picked up a TV show with a techie twist.

Popular daily deals site Groupon is coming to our TV screens next season in the form of a new TV show called Friend Me. Starring Christopher Mintz-Plasse (also known as 'McLovin' from Superbad) and Nicholas Braun (Red State). The series sees Minstz-Plasse and Braun play two young guys who move from Indiana to Los Angeles to work at Groupon.

According to Vanity Fair, Groupon didn't have anything to do with the pilot for the show and it's not yet clear if the company will take an interest now that it's been picked up. CBS was also the network behind Sh*t My Dad Says, which was based on the hugely popular Twitter feed of the same name. The network picked up a total of six new shows for next season. Among them is Elementary, a modern-day reimagining of Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes. The series will see Lucy Liu play Watson to Johnny Lee Miller's Sherlock against the backdrop of New York City.