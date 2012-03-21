Trending

U Grok It Finds Your Misplaced Items Using RFID Tags

U Grok It device uses you smartphone to find your misplaced items, as long as you don't misplace your smartphone.

UPDATED March 19, 2014, with information about further development of U Grok It.

Have you ever been late to an appointment, class or work thanks to a few misplaced items? Unless you're a meticulously organized individual, we're sure at some point you've misplaced a wallet, key or phone and ended up spending much more time than you would have wanted searching for it. Thanks to the U Grok It, you can pretty much say goodbye to all of your misplacing woes.

The simple device consists of a receiver unit and a number of RFID tags that attach to your frequently misplaced items. The receiver then plugs into the headphone jack of your smartphone and uses the Grok It app to locate your items. The U Grok It has a range of approximately six to ten feet and beeps louder and faster as you get closer to the missing object you are searching for.

As great as the U Grok It is, anybody who frequently misplaces their items likely misplaces their phone as well. Of course you could just give your phone a call, but that only works if your phone isn't already dead or on silent. Either way, the U Grok It is still a pretty neat device and reasonably priced at around $100, with each additional RFID tag priced at $1. The company plans to start off with 1,000 test units and continue with a full-scale production run sometime in 2013. For more information and to sign up to be notified when pre-orders begin, head on over to the company page here.

UPDATE: The U Grok It company contacted us to say that it has refocused its target market to business clients and will be shipping to customers in mid-2014. The Discover Grok smartphone app is available in the iTunes App Store and Google Play for use with demonstration units. More information is available at www.ugrokit.com.

  • galeciofamily0405 21 March 2012 13:46
    But what if you misplaced your U Grok It?
  • gilbertfh 21 March 2012 13:59
    RFID=Tracking
    Tracking=Conspiracy Theory

    I am sure Apple will find a way to make it cool though.
  • jik 21 March 2012 13:59
    galeciofamily0405But what if you misplaced your U Grok It?That's the catch!
  • Gigahertz20 21 March 2012 14:20
    Sounds kind of like a neat gadget, wish it didn't require a smart phone though. I'd like some kind of separate hand held unit that way I could place the RFID tags on all the TV remotes/cell phones/keys/wallets in my household. If I couldn't find my wallet, I could just run through the house and all the rooms to see if I get any beeps from my hand held unit.
  • jimoreon 21 March 2012 14:20
    galeciofamily0405But what if you misplaced your U Grok It?
    then i should call my dog LOL
  • alidan 21 March 2012 15:03
    if an infinate ammount of tags can be used, id get one for every game i own...

    but needs to be smartphone less, and cheaper tags, like a quarter each.
  • freggo 21 March 2012 17:10
    galeciofamily0405But what if you misplaced your U Grok It?
    Than you use the Grok-Finder App on your Android phone (Patent pending of course) :-)

    But seriously, as nice as the idea is, 6-10ft may be a bit too short an active distance to find your misplaced car keys in even a moderately sized house.
  • rosen380 21 March 2012 19:51
    Well, 6-10 feet would give you an area of 64-100 feet. Assuming it is giving instantaneous and continuous feedback, I think you'd cover a couple thousand feet relatively quickly
  • zak_mckraken 21 March 2012 23:37
    @rosen380 : I'm not sure about your math. If we assume the device has a 360° scanning angle, you'll acutally get between 113,04ft² and 314ft², or 904,32ft³ and 4186,66ft³.
  • rosen380 22 March 2012 00:10
    Yes, because my brain was off :) In any case, the short sounding range still covers a pretty big area, so assuming the item you are looking for is actually in your house, I'm betting this will find it pretty quickly.
