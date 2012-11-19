Google Said to Have Started Distribution For iOS Maps App

According to a Wall Street Journal source, several key figures outside of the search engine firm have received the test version of Google Maps on their iPhones.



Apparently, the finishing touches are now being applied to the application, which is said be similar to the app present on Android. Consequently, iPhone users won't have to rely on the mobile browser version, as well as Apple's own abysmal maps app.



Apple Maps was introduced through iOS 6, but it released to widespread criticism due to a number of notable inaccuracies, errors and bugs being discovered. The situation led to Apple CEO Tim Cook issuing an apology regarding its poor mapping solution.



Leaked screenshots has pointed towards the existence of a native Google maps application, with the company itself reiterating on several occasions that it's always looking to release its app to the largest audience possible.

Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback