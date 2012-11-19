Trending

Google Said to Have Started Distribution For iOS Maps App

Google is said to have started distributing a test version of its rumored iOS Maps app to certain users.

According to a Wall Street Journal source, several key figures outside of the search engine firm have received the test version of Google Maps on their iPhones.

Apparently, the finishing touches are now being applied to the application, which is said be similar to the app present on Android. Consequently, iPhone users won't have to rely on the mobile browser version, as well as Apple's own abysmal maps app.

Apple Maps was introduced through iOS 6, but it released to widespread criticism due to a number of notable inaccuracies, errors and bugs being discovered. The situation led to Apple CEO Tim Cook issuing an apology regarding its poor mapping solution.

Leaked screenshots has pointed towards the existence of a native Google maps application, with the company itself reiterating on several occasions that it's always looking to release its app to the largest audience possible.

 

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  kensingtron 19 November 2012 17:46
    Dear Google,

    Please charge apple users for this product and redirect funds to subsidizing android products and fighting patent cases.

    Kind regards,
    Samsung
    Reply
  waxdart 19 November 2012 18:18
    KensingtronDear Google,Please charge apple users for this product and redirect funds to subsidizing android products and fighting patent cases.Kind regards,SamsungI like that. but they get cash for the clicks and more tasty search data. Apple then stops getting either.
    Reply
  19 November 2012 18:20
    I rather Google provide the app for free just as before. Just because Apple wants to act like an evil empire, it does not mean Google has to do evil now too. Google has always been the representation of a free and open internet. If Google changes its approach just because of Apple like to act as a jerk, Apple wins then.
    Reply
  cknobman 19 November 2012 21:01
    Taking bets on how many minutes this thing lives in the App store before Apple removes it.
    Reply
  xpeh 19 November 2012 21:07
    cknobmanTaking bets on how many minutes this thing lives in the App store before Apple removes it.

    Yeah, I have a feeling they'll do that. Didn't Apple remove some other map from the App Store because it used Google's Map API?
    Reply
  JamesSneed 19 November 2012 22:03
    That was just one guy that made an app from Google's API. They wont remove Google's map application, this is what Apple wanted in the first place a Google map application that had turn by turn navigation.
    Reply
  Old_Fogie_Late_Bloomer 19 November 2012 22:19
    If Apple doesn't approve it, I wonder if we'll see a spike in the number of jailbroken iOS devices...
    Reply