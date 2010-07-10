Trending

FDA Approves Telescopic Bionic Eye Implant

The FDA has approved a telescopic eye implant that aids the visually impaired.

The FDA Tuesday announced that it had approved a telescopic eye implant that can help the visually impaired. The procedure involves removing the lens of the eye completely and replacing it with the now FDA-approved implant, which is capable of magnifying things by 2.2-2.7 times.

The implant is aimed at elderly people (over the age of 75) with macular degeneration, a condition that results in a loss of vision in the center of the visual field because of retinal damage. Created by VisionCare Ophthalmic Technologies, the telescope projects images in your field of view onto healthy areas of your central retina outside of the degenerated macula. The image is enlarged, which reduces the effect the blind spot has on central vision.

While VisionCare promises that people with the implant will be able to move their eye naturally, they do warn that peripheral vision on that side will be affected. It's for this reason that a patient can't have the telescope implanted into both eyes. The FDA also said that patients will need to undergo rehab to get used to using their new bionic eye in tandem with their untreated eye. There's also the possibility that because of the size of the device, patients may need a corneal transplant.

Clinical trials involving 219 patients resulted in vision improvement (from severe or profound impairment to moderate impairment) for 75 percent of the participants.

  • house70 10 July 2010 04:57
    waiting for that droid eye...
    seriously, this is good news for the affected people.
  • sliem 10 July 2010 05:02
    Wow. Does it take picture and wireless send the image to the receiver? How about x-ray maybe in the future? Cool.

    Will this cure blindness?
    How much is the transplant?
  • maigo 10 July 2010 05:10
    Get the new Sniper-Eye TODAY!
  • Strider-Hiryu_79 10 July 2010 05:41
    He is the new 6-million dollar man.
  • ravewulf 10 July 2010 05:54
    That's gotta be rather disorienting with one eye at normal 1x zoom and the other at 2.2-2.7 zoom.

    It would be nice to get to the point of advancement shown in Ghost in the Shell though.
  • zachary k 10 July 2010 06:00
    wont be long now before we have the laforge visor.
  • p00dl3_h3r0 10 July 2010 06:04
    I feel bad for the 25% that have a useless chunk of technology stuck in their otherwise bad or less than good eye.
  • 10 July 2010 06:28
    Wow only for for people 75 and older? What the HELL IS THE USE THEN? Why waste millions or billions of dollars on some old farts that might croak the day after they get the implants?
  • Gin Fushicho 10 July 2010 07:23
    This is nice, I have a grandfather who could use that, but I'm sure he'd rather wait till they have something nicer.
  • victomofreality 10 July 2010 08:00
    Just give it time and this tech will be available for all :D I can't wait till I can get bionic eyes.
