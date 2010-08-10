DROID Pro Launching Q4; 1.3GHz, Android 3.0

Verizon's 2010/2011 roadmap has been leaked to Boy Genius Report and there's plenty of useful little tidbits for those considering upgrading in the next few months.
Most interesting is probably the existence of yet another Motorola DROID. Boasting a 1.3GHz CPU, a 4-inch display and global roaming capabilities, this device will reportedly hit the market in November. Motorola and Verizon are also planning a "slab form-factor" device that resembles the old Motorola Q (pictured below, if you don't remember) but packs a full touchscreen and Android 2.2. Expect more global Android devices from both Samsung and HTC before the end of the year, too.
There's also a couple of tablets on the horizon for Verizon (oh, I went there), with devices from Motorola and Samsung planned. Samsung's will sport a 7-inch display while Motorola's will be a 10-inch job with either a 1GHz or 1.3-GHz CPU. It's also got a front-facing camera, and Android 3.0. Unfortunately, 3.0 will likely hold up the release, pushing it back from a planned December release to February 2011.
As far as Verizon's LTE network goes, the carrier is hoping to have 75 percent of the country covered by April 2012, and there'll be a Novatel LTE MiFi device out in January or February apparently capable of supporting up to 10 simultaneous Wi-Fi users. According to BGR sources, LTE data pricing is said to be $59.99/month, though it’s not yet clear what the data allowance will be.
There was no mention of a CDMA iPhone 4 for the network, but it's not altogether impossible given evidence presented by previous reports.
Source: Boy Genius Report
But now I'm getting more and more worried that my love of hardware is becoming clouded with dreams of Android 3.0 and new devices... Isn't that sortof what we bashed the iPhone fanboys for?
Actually, no. *MOST* of them are still convinced that Steve is a god and that a software update will fix their antenna.
~Android Fanboy (I think)
I heart my Nexus One!
Wrong. I for one am not a big fan of Steve. However, Im loving my jailbroken iPhone and Cydia app store. Can do so much more with my phone now, like run Flash for instance.
well, Thats good for you. but that's morally wrong... sounds like you should be giving your money to the cydia and jailbreak teams, not Steve...
thats why I'd never get an iphone and jailbreak. I'd rather give my money to the guys who are nurturing functionality like what a jailbreak gives you. not the guys who try to make it illegal! when you buy an iphone, you are telling Apple that their way is right.
still, I know you can't base all your purchasings on morals alone... just saying is all...