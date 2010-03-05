Official: Apple's iPad On Sale April 3rd

Friday Apple officially announced that the upcoming Wi-Fi version of the iPad tablet will be available in the U.S. on Saturday, April 3.
The company also added that the Wi-Fi+3G model will hit retail in the latter part of the month. Consumers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland and the UK will see both models launch in late April as well.
Apple stated that consumers can pre-order both the Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi+3G models from its online store starting March 12. Those who reserve the device can pick up the Wi-Fi version at any Apple retail store on April 3.
"iPad is something completely new," said Steve Jobs, Apple's CEO. "We're excited for customers to get their hands on this magical and revolutionary product and connect with their apps and content in a more intimate, intuitive and fun way than ever before."
The announcement also stressed the iPad as an ebook reader. According to Apple, the free iBooks app will be available to download at launch, allowing consumers to access Apple's iBookstore and purchase electronic material from publishers including Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins Publishers, Macmillan Publishers, Penguin Group and Simon & Schuster.
Here's a brief rundown of iPad pricing as reported earlier:
iPad Wi-Fi Only
- 16 GB - $499
- 32 GB - $599
- 64 GB - $699
iPad Wi-Fi + 3G
- 16 GB - $629
- 32 GB - $729
- 64 GB - $829
Please note that the 3G service will be provided separately by AT&T, however the company will not require a contract. Stay tuned for 3G coverage pricing.
I hear lines are already forming in front of Apple stores. Go on every one, put on an ironic tee shirt, project your smug attitude, and go make camp!
Seriously, NO USB = FAIL
For those of you who don't know, the ASUS T91 is a netbook with tablet's screen. So it does anything a netbook does and also what a tablet does. It is an inch thick, and has less runtime, but it does have more storage, a real keyboard, costs less (check the prices yourself). Too bad other companies doesn't spend more money making hype and convincing the public that they need another piece of technology controlling their lives.
The Mobile Internet devices are also a good alternative. For example the Archos 5 (you can also get it with 3G). It's smaller, can surf the web, has Flash, and so on.
It's funny that all of you MS fan-boys had the same negative claims when the iPod came out and now each of you owns an iPod... Talking about being a hypocrite, ha? :)
As Apple innovated MP3 players and Smart-phones, so they will do the same with the e-book and news readers/media tablets.
The ironic part is that Microsoft followed with the Zune player like a lemming once Apple got the niche market.
The same is happening with the iPhone,MS again is following like a brainless Lemming. I really hope Win 7 mobile is something that actually works well, but from what I've seen so far, they need to do some hard work on the GUI and they better offer some great choice of applications.
Lets wait and see what will they come up with to compete with the iPad...