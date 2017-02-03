Get an LG 55-inch OLED with Amazon Gift Card for Under $2k

For the past few years, OLED technology has been touted as the future of TV. But for many of us, these prohibitively expensive TVs are still out of reach. That is until now.

Amazon currently offers the LG 55-inch 4K OLED TV bundled with a $150 Amazon gift card for $1,997. Not only does that undercut other retailers by $149, but it's the best price we've ever seen for this TV outside of Black Friday, when it was just $50 less.

As far as HDTVs are concerned, OLED TVs are the best. Short for organic light-emitting diode, each pixel in this TV emits its own light. That means when you're watching a movie with plenty of dark scenes the pixels in this TV can shut off completely and hit absolute black levels. By comparison, the pixels in an LCD HDTV require a backlight and even though some of today's best LCDs feature local dimming — where sections of the screen can go dark — they're not able to achieve the same level of blackness as an OLED TV.

In addition to OLED technology, this TV also features 4K resolution, which means you'll get the sharpest, most detailed picture possible when watching optimized content. It also runs LG's webOS 3.0 Smart TV platform, which lets you stream content from your favorite apps and easily connect mobile devices to your TV. As far as connections go, you get four HDMI (HDCP 2.2) ports and three USB ports.

While it's true that you can a solid LCD for a fraction of the cost of this TV, it's not often you see OLEDs dip below the $2,100 mark, which makes the LG OLED55B6P an exceptional value for TV connoisseurs.