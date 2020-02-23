Best free PS4 games in 2020

The best free PS4 games will surprise you both in terms of their quality and sheer variety. From popular multiplayer titles like Fortnite and Smite to the addicting card battling action of Gwent, there are some excellent free games across many different genres.

Even with the PS5 on the way soon, there are plenty of reasons to stock up on free titles for your PS4 -- especially since many of them will be backwards compatible with Sony's upcoming next-gen console.

Whether you're looking for a fighting game, your next favorite battle royale or something casual for your next co-op session, here are the best free PS4 games you can get now.

Smite

Most MOBA games place you as an aerial observer of the battlefield, but Smite puts you right behind your chosen character, who will be one of hundreds of gods from pantheons around the world sent into battle against opposing heroes and their minions to destroy their Titan and win the match. One of the best free PS4 games, Smite is easy to pick up thanks to automatic settings for levelling your character’s abilities up and buying key items. but there’s plenty of depth and tactical enjoyment to be found in this MOBA/third-person action game combo.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2

You don’t need to have kept up with the enormous Gundam franchise of movies, TV shows and other games to enjoy this multiplayer game. Two teams of six head out onto the battlefield either on foot or in one of the series’ titular mechanical battle suits. You can unlock more and more suits as you play, or pay with real money to unlock one of the 130 available mechas that takes your fancy straight away.

Genesis

It’s hard to find a MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) title on consoles, but Genesis wants to be the PS4’s answer to League of Legends and other massive titles that dwell on PC. You can pick one of 28 heroes to take into a 5v5 battle in a sci-fi themed maps with dynamically changing elements, either in traditional multiplayer, single player, or in a co-operative PvE campaign.

Dauntless

If you like Monster Hunter, then this is one of the best free PS4 games for you. Either alone or with up to three other companions, you track and defeat enormous beasts, then take the loot home to upgrade your gear. The world’s rendered in a charming cartoon-ish style too, making it a joy to behold as you look for your next target.

Apex Legends

Say hello to the new king of battle royale. Apex Legends puts a fresh spin on the genre made popular by PUBG and Fortnite, offering tactical, team-based gameplay in which 20 squads of three battle to be the last team standing. Apex Legends stands out from the pack by allowing you to choose from distinct characters each with their own abilities (a la Overwatch), creating endless possibilites for how you strategize with your team. The game's brilliant ping system lets you mark locations, weapons and enemies for your teammates without saying a word, and the smooth movement and gunplay just feels great -- this is the team that delivered Titanfall, after all.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Free Edition

In a battle between the gods of protection and destruction, the two deities summon teams of heroes from the Final Fantasy series to fight for them. In this free version, you can pick from a rotating selection of four fighters from the original roster and fight in online or offline bouts, swinging your weapons and casting spells in teams of three to take down your opponents. You can’t play the game’s story mode, but you can play online with people who have bought the game, and transfer your progress from the free version if you decide you enjoy it enough to buy the full experience.

Fortnite Battle Royale

Despite some serious competition from games like Apex Legends, Fortnite is still one of the best free PS4 games for a reason. This multiplayer shooter has 100 players parachute onto a battlefield and scavenge for weapons and supplies, then fight until there's one person or team left standing. However, Battle Royale stands out by incorporating the base-building mechanics of the core Fortnite game, which adds an exciting wrinkle to the formula by letting you create traps and strongholds as you fight to survive. Fortnite remains one of the biggest games out there thanks to constant updates and in-game events, from new skins and map changes to live in-game concerts. Its colorful, whimsical art style also makes it a great battle royale starting point for younger players.

Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters

Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters lets you try one of the biggest fighting games out there before you buy it. But this is no limited demo -- while you'll be restricted to a handful of characters (which rotate out on a regular basis), you can still play the bulk of this frenetic 3D fighter's modes, including training mode, online battles and a portion of the game's story mode. Dead or Alive 6 evolves the iconic fighting franchise with a new meter system that lets you unleash devastating Break attacks, as well as the most stunningly realistic graphics the series has seen yet. If you like what you play, you can purchase individual characters a la carte, or upgrade to the full game.

Gwent

Remember Gwent, the card game from The Witcher 3 that you spent more time playing than you did tackling actual quests? That card game is now its own stand-alone experience. Building on the original Witcher 3 iteration, Gwent is a free-to-play collectible card game that's all about customizing your deck, summoning all kinds of cool attacks and spells, and outsmarting your opponent. Even if you're not a fan of CD Projekt Red's high-fantasy universe, Gwent is one of the best free PS4 games for anyone who wants an addicting card battler.

Brawlhalla

Brawlhalla is the closest you'll come to playing Super Smash Bros. on your PS4, though it's more than a mere knockoff. This frenetic platform fighter features beautiful hand-drawn 2D art, a colorful cast of characters and a unique battle system that lets you pick up weapons that totally change your fighting style midmatch. The game supports everything from local, four-player party brawls to intense, one-on-one, competitive online matches, and you can experience it all for free. The only thing you'd have to pay for is permanent access to all of the game's characters; otherwise, you can pick from a limited, rotating pool of fighters.

DC Universe Online

DC Universe Online is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game lets you create the DC hero or villain of your dreams. The game features an original storyline filled with time travel, alien invasions, and iconic characters like Lex Luthor and the Joker, as well as a fluid, real-time combat system that lets you wield (and customize) all kinds of neat powers and weapons. You'll have to pay up if you want to check out DCUO's later story chapters, but you can experience a good chunk of what the game has to offer for free.

Let It Die

The latest over-the-top action game from the twisted mind of famed game creator Goichi "Suda51" Suda, Let It Die is essentially a highly stylized, wacky version of Dark Souls. You'll fight your way up a tower filled with brutal enemies to fight and powerful gear to earn, and when you die, your character will be reanimated in other players' games. You'll do this all while taking advice from Uncle Death, a skateboard-riding Grim Reaper (yes, you read that right). If you like your action games difficult, deep and extremely weird, Let It Die will scratch that itch and then some.

Paladins

It's easy to pass off Paladins as a cheap Overwatch clone at first glance, but this team-based shooter has its own special quirks — and costs nothing to play. Paladins stands out from the hero-shooter crowd by letting you customize your character via collectible cards, adding an extra level of strategy to the game's tried-and-true objective-based combat. With a rich fantasy aethstetic and an ever-growing roster of champions, Paladins is a great team shooter for folks who don't want to pony up the cash for Overwatch — or for those who need a break from it.

Star Trek Online

Star Trek Online is an online role-playing game that lets you live out every fantasy you've ever had about boldly going where no one has gone before. This sci-fi space adventure lets you play as a human, as a classic Star Trek alien such as a Vulcan and Cardassian, or even as a member of your own custom alien race. You'll engage in both starship combat and on-the-ground shoot-outs, all while playing through a rich story line that delivers plenty of new lore for hardcore Trekkies to sink their teeth into. While Star Trek Online lets you purchase in-game currency for things like outfits and ship skins, you can also experience the entirety of its story for free.

Warframe

Warframe has been around since the PS4's launch, and the game is still evolving. This online sci-fi shooter casts you as a futuristic space ninja who commands their own Warframe: a remote-controlled robo-suit that has its own distinct attacks and abilities. You can team up with friends to tackle the game's story missions or test your strength in competitive multiplayer. Warframe is constantly getting new characters and content (including a recent expansion that adds an open world to the mix), making this game a great pick for folks who want to loot and shoot their way through a bunch of cool-looking sci-fi worlds.